By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

The City of Charleston on Sunday will play host to its first marathon in nearly three decades.

The 2026 University of Charleston Marathon is the first marathon the school has ever organized. Half-marathons and 5Ks, which will also be held on Sunday, have been organized by UC previously. However, 2026 marks the first year that a full, 26.2-mile course will be available.

The marathon and half-marathon take off at 7 a.m. Sunday, beginning and ending on Capitol Street and running through downtown Charleston, the Capitol Complex, the Elk City district on the West Side, Kanawha City and UC’s riverfront campus. The 5K begins at 9 a.m., also from Capitol Street. View the full race route at ucwv.edu/marathon.

“This marathon is a dream of the Honors College at UC,” said Kara Fisher, co-director of both the marathon and the Honors College. “We really like learning by doing. We’ve had this half-marathon. We’ve been able to put students in leadership roles where their learning is not theoretical. It’s in the field and applied. We’ve had success with that, so we really wanted to work alongside students to grow the event.”

Fisher said that they have also heard from the larger Charleston community beyond the boundaries of UC, who collectively expressed a desire to bring back the Charleston Marathon.

“Additionally, we’re really excited to focus on an activity that’s just so accessible,” Fisher added. “We focus on health in West Virginia, and we love having an affordable activity for residents. We’re responding to our needs in terms of public health.”

While all proceeds generated by UC will go toward benefitting the Honors College, Fisher said the average marathon runner brings two guests with them that stay for 2½ days, providing an economic boost to the city. As of Friday, registered race participants thus far represent 37 different states and three countries.

In addition to being the first marathon held within Charleston city limits in almost 30 years, the marathon will also serve as a Boston Marathon qualifying race.

Hallie Chillag, Fisher’s co-directing partner in the marathon and the Honors College, said students Maliah McCann-Coles and Jill Pinkley were instrumental in lobbying for the city’s support of the event.

“It’s about saying ‘yes’ and ‘let’s try,’ and our students are part of the planning,” Chillag added. “We’ve had wonderful support from the University of Charleston to do this.”

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