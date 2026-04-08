WASHINGTON — The United States and Iran both claimed victory Wednesday, a day after agreeing to a two-week conditional ceasefire, though doubts loomed following continued strikes across the Gulf nations and an indication by Iran that it will continue to control the Strait of Hormuz, a major passage for one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said during an early-morning briefing the U.S. achieved an “historic and overwhelming victory,” but also troops are “prepared to restart at a moment’s notice.”

“We’ll be hanging around. We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to make sure Iran complies with this ceasefire, and then ultimately comes to the table and makes a deal,” Hegseth said.

Oil prices dropped sharply after news of the ceasefire, with Brent crude, the international standard, sitting at $95 a barrel before noon Eastern Wednesday. That’s down from the previous day’s price of nearly $110 per barrel.

U.S. stocks shot up Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all on the rise.

U.S. and Iranian delegations were set to arrive in Islamabad Friday for negotiations, according to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who in part brokered the pause in fighting.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at an afternoon briefing that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend a first round of talks Saturday morning.

Nuclear material

President Donald Trump said early Wednesday morning that the U.S. “will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!”

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust,’” Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social, referring to Iran’s buried enriched uranium following heavy U.S.-Israeli bombing in June.

When pressed at the briefing, Hegseth said of the nuclear material: “We’re watching it. We know what they have, and they will give it up, and we’ll get it, and we’ll take it if we have to. We can do it in any means necessary. So that’s something the president is going to solve for.”

Hegseth ended the press conference saying the Iranian public has been “oppressed by the previous regime, and they’ll have a new opportunity with this regime that remains to be seen,” adding that a civilian uprising was “not our objective.”

“We wish them the best,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth’s claim about a civilian uprising directly contradicted Trump’s message to the Iranian people on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel began the bombing.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic from 1989 until U.S. and Israeli strikes assassinated him hours into the conflict. Experts point to Mojtaba Khamenei as being a conservative hardliner with close ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Reports across Iranian state media and Middle East regional news outlets Wednesday quoted the regime’s Supreme National Security Council as declaring an “historic and crushing defeat” over the U.S. and Israel.

Calls for invocation of 25th Amendment

Hegseth’s victory declaration came after Trump on Tuesday threatened Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight” if the regime did not meet his self-imposed 8 p.m. Eastern deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz.

The comments drew intense criticism, with some — from progressive Democrats to former Trump loyalists — calling for the president’s removal under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment.

Two Senate Republicans, John Curtis of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, denounced Trump’s rhetoric and actions in recent days. One House GOP member, Nathaniel Moore of Texas, also joined them Tuesday.

The offices of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., did not respond to States Newsroom Tuesday for comment on Trump’s remark that he would wipe out Iran’s “whole civilization.” Neither have posted anything regarding Trump’s comments on their X social media feeds, where they regularly communicate to the public.

Others continued to support Trump. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told local media Tuesday “I take it with a grain of salt,” when asked about Trump’s vow to wipe out Iran’s civilization.

Leavitt told reporters at the White House briefing Wednesday, “The world should take his word very seriously.”

“He said that they would face very grave consequences … by the 8 p.m. deadline if they did not agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. And what did they do last night? They agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

Roughly 90 minutes before his deadline to order strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges, the president agreed to stop the bombardment for two weeks, after receiving a 10-point plan from Iran that “is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning Tehran time, Iran appeared to retain control of the narrow passage in and out of the Persian Gulf.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” the country’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said in a written statement posted on social media.

Iranian drones and missiles

Strikes continued across the Gulf region, with Kuwait’s defense ministry reporting “an intense wave” of Iranian drones and missiles that damaged oil infrastructure, power stations and water desalination plants.

“Violations of ceasefire have been reported at (a) few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Sharif warned on X just after 10 a.m. Eastern.

The Pakistani prime minister tagged in the post Trump and numerous administration officials, as well as Iranian leaders.

Israel continued bombardment on southern Lebanon, launching widespread strikes across the region and in the capital city of Beirut Wednesday. By noon Eastern, which is evening in Lebanon, health authorities said 89 people were killed in the strikes and over 700 had been injured. An official with Doctors Without Borders reporting from a large public hospital in Beirut cited a higher death toll.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on social media early Wednesday that “The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.”

When asked during the White House press briefing Wednesday, Leavitt echoed Netanyahu.

“Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire that has been related to all parties involved in the ceasefire,” she said.