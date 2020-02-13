Latest Headlines
Recent News
Patrick County part of largest funded GO Virginia project unveiling new logo
Halifax County 11th grader Quest Payne builds a gaming console at GO TEC partner Southern Virginia Higher Education Center’s Career Tech Academy (CTA-IT)...
Plea agreement reached in Radford case of non-licensed holistic practitioner
By Heather Bell RADFORD – A Radford man who faced a litany of sex crimes avoided conviction of those crimes through a plea agreement...
Radford Skeet and Trap Club wins Virginia shooting tournament
The Radford University Skeet and Trap Club, pictured here, hosted the annual Virginia Own the Trophy Shoot for the first time in the...