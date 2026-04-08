By Joselyn King

For The Intelligencer

Wheeling – YWCA Wheeling plans to break ground this summer on a new structure near Center Wheeling to house women seeking a place to rebuild their lives as they re-enter society.

Construction of “Cathy’s Haven” is set to go out for rebid next week, according to Lori Jones, executive director of YWCA Wheeling.

She explained the proposed structure is intended to house women participating in the WIND (Women In New Directions) program for females also in recovery and re-entry programs. It will give these women a home separate from those women staying at the main YWCA Wheeling shelter on Chapline Street as a result of domestic situations. The transitional housing for abused women there will remain at the Chapline Street location, Jones said.

While the “Cathy’s Haven” project came to light in late 2024, construction has been slow to start for a couple of reasons, she noted. To start, the receipt of $5 million in HUD funding – and the resulting requirements on the money – have led to the rebid of contractors for the project.

“The bid should go out next week, and we are hoping to break ground in July,” Jones said. “It has changed a little from the original (plan).”

The design for the proposed structure now shows a commercial kitchen on the first floor, with two floors of housing above it.

“I know it has taken a long time for us to get here, but some of our funding sources have changed. Therefore, the timing changed,” she continued. “We have a lot more HUD money now. We have $5 million of HUD money, and they are dictating some big government requirements.”

Once ground is broken, construction should be completed in about a year if all goes well, according to Jones.

“They say if it’s a warmer winter it will be 10 months,” she said. “If it’s a cold winter it will be 12 (months).”

“Cathy’s Haven” is to be located at 24th and Chapline streets near the main post office in Wheeling.

The property was donated to YWCA Wheeling by Lisa and Barry Allen, the former owners of Ziegenfelder. It is named in honor of Lisa Allen’s grandmother, Cathy Rudner.

Moving out WIND program participants will enable the YWCA Wheeling to expand its programming at the main building to house more homeless women, some of whom are victims of human trafficking, Jones explained.

She reported that over the last four years, YWCA Wheeling has housed 152 women who were victims of human trafficking.

“We get some people from out of state who are just looking to start over,” Jones explained. “But there are a lot more locally than you would think. It’s one of the things that we closed our eyes to for a very long time.

“I often say we do a lot of things that people don’t even want to know exist.”

Jones noted the location of “Cathy’s Haven” also is right on the bus line for public transportation, and it is within walking distance to many businesses in Center Wheeling where its residents can find work.

“It opens some opportunities for the ladies, and allows us to expand,” she said. “I’m excited.”

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