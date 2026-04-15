By Eric Cravey

For Times West Virginian

Fairmont — After more than a quarter century at the corner of Quincy Street and Ogden Avenue in Fairmont, the Times West Virginian is placing its property for sale as we relocate to a new space on Adams Street later this year.

Due to many changes in the news operation, including the shifting of printing to another location in 2018, much of the current building is not used regularly by newspaper staff.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our staff in smaller and more modern office space, and we’re looking forward to being closer to everything downtown has to offer,” Publisher Terri Hale said. “At the same time, we’re excited to see who may come forward to buy this very attractive corner property adjacent to the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority.

“We look forward to working with potential developers and the city to make sure the next enterprise at the corner of Quincy Street and Ogden Avenue enhances the city and adds to Fairmont’s ongoing revitalization efforts.”

Diane Floyd, a trusted leader in Fairmont real estate with over 30 years of experience, who is marketing the property, is excited about the listing.

“It’s an honor to assist in the next chapter of one of Fairmont’s most storied institutions. We’ve been working with the staff for months to help identify new office space closer in downtown so they can continue reporting on local news and sports for Marion County,” Floyd said.

“We’re looking for a developer with the vision and resources to deliver a project that complements and builds on Fairmont’s growth and retail activity downtown.”

The media company’s news, advertising and circulation departments will continue to operate from the new location. Hale hopes to make an announcement about the move in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been a big part of the North Central West Virginia region since June 1866 and we’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” Hale said. “We look forward to many years of providing news content and jobs, supporting the community and playing a key role in the future of our region. This is an exciting time to be in Marion County.”

For more information, visit https://www.floydrealestatewv.com

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