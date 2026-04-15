By Dylan Vidovich

For HDMedia

Logan — For the first time in nearly two decades, downtown Logan has a music store.

On April 1, the Logan County shop, 10 House Music, held a ribbon cutting at the former home of the Coney Island Restaurant and, more recently, the Stratton Street Bookstore. The store is owned by Isaiah Beckett, a City of Logan firefighter and son of Fire Chief Scott Beckett.

10 House Music offers instrument sales, rentals, lessons and instrument repairs.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew city officials, members of the Logan County Commission, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, the Hatfield and McCoy CVB and one especially meaningful guest — Don Elkins, who operated Don Elkins Music in downtown Logan for 40 years from 1969 to 2009.

Beckett said filling that void was exactly the point.

“I felt like that was a big missing piece of Logan,” he said. “There are so many musicians around and they’re really coming out of the woodwork now that this shop is open. Especially with Don Elkins being so successful in years past, this was much needed.”

The store’s name ties directly to Beckett’s day job. The City of Logan Fire Department’s station carries the designation Station 10, known among its crew as “the 10 House.” Beckett said the name was never really in question.

“Our nickname is the 10 House and when we were on the road, our band was always the ‘10 House Band,’ so I felt like there was only one appropriate name to name it,” he said.

The shop currently carries instruments and gear such as guitars, bass guitars and amplifiers; Beckett said keyboards on the way. Band instrument leasing is available, and lessons are offered in guitar, bass, keys, vocals, drums and more. Repairs are also on the menu.

According to Beckett, much of the current inventory is used or sourced through wholesalers, though he said brand partnerships are in the works.

“What we have lined up is exciting,” he said.

‘Elbow-to-elbow in the store all day long’

Beckett credits his faith as the driving force behind the venture and said he hopes the store becomes more than just a place to buy instruments.

“The Lord put this project on my heart and I just started sowing seeds and his blessing has been all over it,” he said. “I’m wanting this to be a place not only where people can come and play music and get an instrument in their hands, but also hear about God. Sometimes this might be the only place that some of these kids will be able to see Jesus is through this store.”

The community response has already exceeded expectations. Beckett held two soft openings in the weekends before the ribbon cutting and said the first one caught him off-guard.

“We opened up at 10 a.m. and we had a game plan in our head and that game plan went out the window about 10:20 when it was elbow-to-elbow in the store all day long,” he said. “It was incredible to see.”

Elkins, whose shop was a downtown institution for four decades, said he’s rooting for the new venture.

‘I’m all the way behind him’

“I think it’s fantastic and I’m all the way behind him,” Elkins said. “He has the right attitude, so I hope people will shop with him. Even if they’re just coming and looking, it doesn’t cost anything to look I don’t think.”

Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti expressed similar enthusiasm and hinted at room to grow. The city — which purchased the shop’s Stratton Street building along with several other downtown properties in May 2023 — also owns the adjacent building that formerly housed Sak’s Jewelers. Nolletti said work on that space is progressing.

“Isaiah has put a ton of hope, work, blood, sweat and tears into this business,” Nolletti said. “We can’t wait until we get the other building right next door finished up and he’ll have a whole lot more room. He’ll have an upstairs and just more footprint and he’ll be able to do a lot more.”

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