By Charles Owens

For Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bramwell — An intergalactic visitor reported missing from the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in Mercer County has been found.

An eight-foot tall metal alien, who was placed along the ATV trail system in Mercer County as a fun distraction for riders, later disappeared from the trail, a development that baffled officials as they searched for the green visitor.

“Over the last year or two, we have been working to place different point-of-interests and photo ops out along each trail system,” Chris Zeto, marketing director for the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, said. “We decided we wanted something random and fun and purchased the eight-foot green metal alien.”

At first the extraterrestrial visitor accomplished just what trail officials were hoping for.

“The purpose of placing the alien out on the trail was to create some fun interactions with our riders,” Zeto said. “We saw many photos and selfies floating around which is exactly what we had hoped for.”

But then something strange happened.

“After a few weeks of being out on the Pocahontas Trail System, we noticed that the alien had been moved 50 to 100 yards from his original location,” Zeto said. “A few days later, he was found in a different area.”

Then the intergalactic visitor disappeared altogether from the trail system.

“About a week or so later, the alien was nowhere to be found,” Zeto said. “Our crews searched around the trails and had no luck finding the alien.”

But when you are eight-feet tall, and green in color, odds are you will eventually be found.

As it turns out, the alien traveled quite a distance. He was located a good distance away near the Pocahontas/Indian Ridge Trail Connector. That’s near the border of Mercer and McDowell counties.

“The alien was in rough shape and needed repaired,” Zeto said of the statue’s condition when he was found. “Just a couple of weeks ago, once the repairs were complete, the alien was placed back out on the Pocahontas Trail System.”

Zeto said trail officials don’t know who moved the alien or why they did it.

Zeto was asked how an alien that big could be so easily moved.

“Actually, he is hollow so he is not very heavy,” Zeto said. “We aren’t sure who moved him around.”

Efforts are now being made to ensure that the space alien stays in one place. Zeto said trail officials used a “little added concrete” as he was being reinstalled at a different location along the trail. Some additional surveillance also was added to the site — to make sure the alien doesn’t decide to walk away once again.

Trail officials had a little bit of fun with the alien’s disappearance on the official Hatfield-McCoy Trail Facebook page, stating he was “abducted.”

“He’s back… and he’s been through a lot,” the trail said in a Facebook posting. “After being mysteriously abducted (multiple times), our 8 foot alien friend has officially returned home to the Pocahontas Trail System!”

The Facebook post added that the alien is now ready to greet human visitors once again.

“We’re thrilled to have him back… and we know a lot of you have missed him too,” the post added. “Help us keep him where he belongs: Snap a pic, tag us and enjoy the sighting, but please leave our extraterrestrial friend in place so everyone can enjoy the encounter. Let’s keep the fun going without another disappearance mission.”

The Hatfield McCoy Trail system currently has 13 different trails that extend more than 1,200 miles across Southern West Virginia, including the Pocahontas Trail in Mercer County and the Indian Ridge and Warrior trails in McDowell County. It spans nine different counties in Southern Virginia.

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