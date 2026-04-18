By Laura Bilson

For HDMedia

Nova Hayne, 3, of Charleston, was unbothered by the midday heat as she tossed rocks into the Kanawha River with her grandparents, Todd Hayne and Jessica Hayne, of Clendenin, who took her to play at Magic Island Park in Charleston on Wednesday.

The toddler concentrated as her grandfather helped her pick up larger rocks. They tossed the largest rocks in together, as Nora shrieked with delight when the water splashed back on the shore. Staying hydrated, she took occasional breaks to chug from a bottle of Gatorade.

Near record-high temperatures for April hit Charleston on Wednesday, with a high of 88 at around 6 p.m. The record for April 15 is 90 in 1994. The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will remain high through Saturday, when thunderstorms might drop the temperature in Charleston as much as 40 degrees:

Thursday: Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening. High of 88, low of 61.

Friday: Chance of showers then mostly sunny. High of 85, low of 60.

Saturday: Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and showers likely in the evening. High of 88, low of 46.

Sunday: Chance of showers, then mostly cloudy. High of 63, low of 36.

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