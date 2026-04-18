Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a package of gun bills on April 10, including a ghost gun ban, an industry liability measure and a closure of the intimate partner loophole. The bills are defensible policy. The ceremony around them was a tell.

Start with the calendar. The signing landed 11 days before the April 21 redistricting referendum, in the middle of an early voting window Democratic strategists were already nervous about. Whatever the referendum result, the timing was a forced error.

The NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action had its alert up the same afternoon, framing the package as proof of “one-party Democrat rule” turning hostile to gun owners. The Virginia Citizens Defense League amplified it. It gave conservative talk radio fresh material going into the final week of early voting. The bills could have been signed on April 22 with the same legal effect and none of the political cost.

Someone in the governor’s office made that call. The call was wrong, and it was wrong before a single vote was counted.

The deeper problem is the staging. There was no rural sheriff at the podium. No bipartisan co-sponsor on the dais. No outreach to the gun owners who voted for Spanberger because she was a former federal officer who understood firearms. She had the biography to build a different coalition on this exact issue; she chose not to use it. The photo was the message, and the message was for the people who already agreed.

This is what governing like a blue state looks like in a state that is not one. Kamala Harris carried Virginia by roughly six points in 2024. Spanberger won the trifecta in 2025 on a backlash to federal turbulence and a competence pitch — not on a mandate to legislate as if Richmond were Sacramento. The April 10 bill signing treated the gun package as a victory lap for the base. Virginia does not reward governors who confuse their base with their coalition.

Mark Warner understood the discipline this state requires.

Running for governor in 2001, Warner spent two years showing up in places where Democrats had all but abandoned. He sponsored a NASCAR truck, commissioned a bluegrass campaign song and courted sportsmen and rural sheriffs and gun owners, because a Democrat who wants to govern Virginia has to earn permission from voters who do not look like the Northern Virginia base. Warner won counties Al Gore had lost the year before. He left office with approval ratings above 70%. He did not soften his policies. He earned the room to pass them.

Virginia is the state that fires its governing party on a clock. From 1981 through 2009, every gubernatorial winner came from the party opposite the sitting president. Terry McAuliffe broke the pattern in 2013. Glenn Youngkin restored it in 2021 against a backlash that combined schools, parental rights and a sense that a Democratic trifecta had outrun the permission its rural and exurban voters had given it.

The 2021 result was not random. It was the predictable Virginia whipsaw against a party that had stopped checking in with the voters it needed.

That whipsaw arrives on a schedule, and the schedule starts in seven months. November 2026 puts all 11 of Virginia’s congressional seats on the ballot in a midterm cycle that historically punishes the governor’s party. November 2027 puts all 100 House of Delegates seats up.

The current Democratic House majority depends on roughly a dozen districts in exurban Loudoun, Prince William, Henrico, and the Virginia Beach corridor, where gun rights mobilization moves margins by three or four points. Spanberger cannot afford to spend her first year turning those districts into NRA target lists.

Coalition discipline is the fix, and there is still time to rebuild it.

Spanberger should be in Bristol and Wytheville and Tazewell County before she is in Arlington again. She should be sharing a podium with a Republican sheriff on the intimate partner loophole, because Republican sheriffs supported it. She should be telling the ghost gun story through the police chiefs who asked for the law, not through the advocacy groups who have wanted it for a decade.

Every bill signing event is a chance to widen the coalition or shrink it. April 10 shrank it. The next 18 months are a chance to do the opposite.

Virginia Democrats have the trifecta because two decades of governors earned it carefully. The whipsaw is coming. It always comes. The only question is whether Spanberger spends the next year and a half building the coalition that absorbs it.