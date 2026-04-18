By Brett Dunlap

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Parkersburg – The governor was in Parkersburg Tuesday talking about what he called meaningful tax relief lawmakers were able to provide over the last legislative session.

In bookending Tuesday’s visit with a visit he made back in January, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey was at Green’s Supply Depot in south Parkersburg, discussing $230 million in tax relief to West Virginians and making West Virginia more affordable and competitive compared to the surrounding states.

Morrisey talked about getting a 5% tax cut through the legislature, which included an across-the-board income tax reduction and alignment of West Virginia’s tax code with key provisions of the Trump tax cuts, allowing families and businesses to keep more of what they earn. He said lower taxes make the state more competitive, encourage businesses to invest and grow, and help create the kind of environment where job creation can take hold.

“We are celebrating a very big win,” he said. “That is just a start. There is more that needs to be done.”

Morrisey credited state Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, with getting many senators on board with supporting income tax relief and making it a priority this year. He also credited state Sen. Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants, with supporting tax cuts after he was appointed to replace state Sen. Donna Boley.

Morrisey said it was important to have people in the legislature who were fiscally responsible.

“Tax cuts are critical,” he said. “We also have to stop the gross overspending that occurs … to keep that spending level down so we can return more money back to the people and have more incentives that are good for business.”

Morrisey also said he wants to see businesses expand and hire more workers; and talked about signing off on $125 million for new roads on top of $2 billion from state and federal matching funds.

“That is a lot of potholes that are going to be filled and a lot of roads that will be paved,” Morrisey said. “We have some of the longest highway miles in the state system in the country so we have a lot to do.

“It is really important to have really good infrastructure in West Virginia. Roads and bridges matter.”

The governor spoke about a four-year plan to improve many bridges and roads across the state as well as improve water and sewer.

West Virginia has seen massive investment announcements totaling more than $12.75 billion over the past six months, the governor said, along with nearly 12,000 projected jobs, reflecting growing confidence in the state’s economic direction. He talked about utilizing the state’s energy resources and spreading out the cost of utilities with more customers in the state.

“The more businesses we have that come in, the more we can spread out the cost of these rates and the lower the electric bills for our citizens,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey talked about other incentives, like buying equipment for business and having those things be written off immediately, which helps people invest in their businesses and create more jobs.

Business owners will be able to immediately deduct improvements to businesses, including things like a new roof, a new HVAC system or new equipment and more. Morrisey said it will also be easier for businesses to borrow money to do things so they can grow.

“All of these provisions have led to meaningful reductions to taxes for businesses and our citizens,” Morrisey said. “We need to go further.

“We need to be aggressive to be competitive with the states around us.”

Lower taxes make West Virginia more competitive, attract investment, and help create more good-paying jobs, Morrisey said. People are able to spend money on themselves and their families, which supports other businesses.

“Let me tell you, it works,” he said. “Over the last six months, West Virginia had more economic development announcements than in the history of the state for any year.

“We have a lot more coming.”

Azinger talked about driving by the location where Green’s Supply Depot was when it was known as the empty K-Mart building. Now it is a growing business that is creating jobs for the area.

“Eliminating the income tax, there is not a bigger factor in terms of what will create growth in population and growth in wealth in any state,” he said. “There is no target like the elimination of an income tax and making West Virginia a no-income-tax state is the deal.

“It brings in more population and the wealthy people who will bring in more jobs. It is a huge deal.”

Barnhart talked about the focus on infrastructure and bringing people to the state, saying it is important for business development and improving the quality of life for everyone.

“We have worked hard to put more money back in the pockets of West Virginians and West Virginia businesses as well,” Barnhart said. “You guys can spend this money much better than the government can.

“Over the last few years, we have been able to reduce taxes by more than a billion dollars and this is the latest. I am so excited about it.”

He compared the state budget to a family budget.

“When times are tough, you have to make hard choices,” Barnhart said. “When times are good we have to give back and maximize that dollar, your dollar, for the future of West Virginia.”

Read more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, here.