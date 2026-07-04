For Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Princeton — WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital has received three American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards for demonstrating a commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, helping save lives, support recovery and reduce hospital readmissions.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 4 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. Studies show patients can experience better outcomes when care teams consistently follow evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest science-backed guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines programs, PCH qualified for the awards by demonstrating a sustained commitment to improving the quality of cardiovascular care.

“Princeton Community Hospital is committed to delivering high-quality care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely, appropriate care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Karen Bowling, PCH president and CEO. “Get With The Guidelines programs help our teams put proven science into practice every day, supporting better outcomes so more people in the two Virginias can live longer, healthier lives.”

This year, PCH received these achievement awards:

Stroke, Silver Plus Award

Rural Stroke, Bronze Award

Rural Coronary Artery Disease STEMI, Bronze Award

This year, PCH received these achievement awards:

Stroke, Silver Plus Award

Rural Stroke, Bronze Award

Rural Coronary Artery Disease STEMI, Bronze Award

See more at: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, here

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