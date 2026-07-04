By: Staff Reports

For: The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Parkersburg – A special performance of “1776” as part of the America 250th celebration sponsored by Downtown PKB will be presented by the Actors Guild of Parkersburg at 8 p.m. Friday at the Center on Market Street, also known as the Wood County Resliency Center, 328 Second St.

The show was originally planned for Bicentennial Park, however, “1776” was moved to the center because of hot weather, organizers said. Admission is free.

The musical dramatizes the debates and events leading to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The local production features several new participants and veterans of the stage at the Actors Guild and Mid-Ohio Valley Players.

“It’s a story that we all think we know, but it’s a lot more complicated than what we were taught in history classes,” said Jeff Haught, who portrays John Adams. “The men in Congress, and their wives, were trying to do something that had never been done before, create independence and ensure freedom. And although we think of the Founding Fathers as perfect, they were flawed and human and contradictory and interesting. And funny.”

Haught is among several performers reprising a role from earlier Actors Guild productions of the show.

“During its 70-year history, the Actors Guild has presented the musical three times, in 1972, 1986 and 2002,” Barbara Full, a show director who also will portray Abigail Adams, said. “To help commemorate this history, the production will feature some of the original cast members from these productions.”

From the 1972 production, David Rexroad will play Edward Rutledge. The 1986 veterans include Haught, Full, Rexroad, and Steve Goers as John Dickinson. Charlie Matthews will reprise the role of John Hancock from the 2002 production.

Though 40 years have passed since Haught played John Adams, he said the role holds a dear place in his heart.

“John Adams is a complicated role for a complicated man. He was both ‘obnoxious and disliked,’ but single-minded in his pursuit of independence for America,” Haught said. “I was 27 when I did it before, and time has illuminated some of the more nuanced aspects of his life. It’s been fun revisiting that.”

Full is looking forward to again performing with Haught.

From left, R.J. Lowe as Ben Franklin and Jeff Haught as John Adams in a scene from “1776” that will be performed 8 p.m. Friday in the Downtown PKB America 250th Celebration.

“I am thrilled to be reprising my role of Abigail Adams from the 1986 production, not only because she is an intelligent and important figure in our history, but also because I get the chance to perform with Jeff Haught again as my John Adams,” Full said. “His performance was definitely one of the iconic performances ever on our stage and to see him tackle it again, adding his life experiences to the role, has been a wonder to behold.”

Goers, formerly of the Mid-Ohio Valley, is a full-time musician and theater artist and a member of the musical theater faculty at the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati.

He got his start at the Actors Guild, playing the Courier in the 1986 production of “1776.” His father, Bob, played Dickinson in that production.

“I’m thrilled to have been invited to perform the role of Dickinson in my late father’s honor,” Goers said.

The show includes a cross section of actors of all ages and experiences,” Full said.

Jeff Haught performing as John Adams in the Actors Guild of Parkersburg of “1776” in 1986. Haught will be among other actors reprising roles in the “1776” presentation at 8 p.m. Friday at the Center on Market Street, also known as the Wood County Resiliency Center at 328 Second St. (Photo provided)

“We have H.G. Young, who 50 years ago directed ‘1776’ in his first year of teaching at (then) Parkersburg Community College (now WVUP) through Zane Williamson and Zeke Orcutt who are high school students from the drama program at Belpre High School,” Full said. “Then there are people who have continually worked on shows like Charlie Matthews and R.J. Lowe, those whose last show was 45 years ago like Paul Miller, as well as new faces like Jay Lindamood, Adam Bjorlin, and Justin Walker. Everyone has shown a real love for the show and these important historic events and people.”

The show is free and is part of the city’s broader America 250 Celebration on Friday and Saturday. A complete schedule of festivities, including live music and fireworks, is on the Downtown PKB Celebrate America page at www.downtownpkb.com/celebrate-america.

The cast of the show is Danny Bayer as Charles Thomson, Adam Bjorlin as Thomas Jefferson, Josiah Clark as Courier, George Faber as Roger Sherman, Bob Francis as Stephen Hopkins, Full as Abigail Adams, Goers as John Dickinson, Haught as John Adams, Chris Lewis as Richard Henry Lee, Jay Lindamood as Samuel Chase, Justin Lochard as James Wilson, R.J. Lowe as Benjamin Franklin, Evan Matheny as Joseph Hewes, Matthews as John Hancock, Greg Merritt as Caesar Rodney, Paul Miller as Robert Livingston, Joe Oliverio as Dr. Lyman Hall, Zeke Orcutt as Leather Apron, Mackenzie Perry as Martha Jefferson, Chett Pritchett as the Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Rexroad as Edward Rutledge, Dave Richardson as Col. Thomas McKean, Justin Walker as Lewis Morris, Robin White as George Read, Zane Williamson as Andrew McNair and Young as Dr. Josiah Bartlett.

The production staff is: directors Barbara Full, Charlie Matthews, Marsha Parsons and David Rexroad; technical director, Marsha Mueller; adviser, Dixie Showalter; Stage Manager, Michele McClung; costumes, Betty Dotson and Ann Simonton; wigs, Jill Lindamood and Ashley Fluharty; production assistant, Terri Borrelli.

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