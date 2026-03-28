By Maggie Susa

For HDMedia

The West Virginia International Yeager Airport is collecting donations for U.S. Transportation Security Administration workers amid the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

In a social media post on Tuesday, airport officials said they are accepting donations of nonperishable food items, pet and food supplies, household essentials and gift cards up to $20. Items are being collected at the airport’s Volunteer Podium in the main terminal lobby from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

According to The Associated Press, hundreds of thousands of Homeland Security workers, including from the TSA, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew Department of Homeland Security funding last month.

After weeks of missed paychecks, many TSA agents nationwide have called in sick — or even quit their jobs — as financial strains pile up. There are 52 TSA workers at Yeager Airport.

What they’re collecting

“We’ve been collecting gift cards for TSA workers, but now we’re also going to start collecting non-perishables, pet supplies and cleaning supplies as well,” said Paige Withrow, chief marketing officer at Yeager Airport. “We’ve had a good community outreach so far from the gift card donations, so this is just a second step and a little more reach to help our TSA partners.”

“I think we have some of the nicest TSA agents in the country at CRW. They are working right now to keep things moving, to keep the airport safe,” Withrow said. “They’re all continuing to show up, so this is a way that the community can continue to support them during this time.”

The AP reported Monday that TSA call-out rates climbed over the weekend, with 11.8% of TSA agents missing work nationwide Sunday — the highest rate of the shutdown so far. As of Tuesday, more than 450 officers have quit.

While some airports have closed their TSA checkpoints at times, leading to lengthy or inconsistent wait times for travelers, Charleston has not.

“We have not experienced any delays at CRW, but we do suggest that if you are flying through another airport, you make sure to check that airport [via] their website, their app or their social media to see what their current wait times are for TSA because they might be experiencing longer-than-normal wait times,” Withrow said.

She said that the airport “will continue taking donations as long as TSA workers need them.”

Huntington Tri-State Airport

Brent Brown, director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport, said they are not officially taking donations but meals are being provided for workers during their shifts.

He also said airport visitors are welcome to bring gift cards to the airport office or hand them directly to TSA agents. Gift cards must be valued at less than $20.

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