By Riley McCoy

For The Register-Herald

Beckley — The new nonprofit WV Dis(EN)Abled returned to the public last weekend to announce its first project and raise awareness about local accessibility barriers.

A follow-up press conference at Bill Withers Plaza on Friday built on the group’s earlier soft-launch event at Tamarack on March 12 which introduced the disability-led nonprofit and its core programs.

This time, founder Curtis Yearego used the event to move from introduction to action after the announcement of an emergency ramp and porch repair for a Raleigh County resident. The press conference also drew attention to the need for stronger public awareness about accessibility problems and a clearer understanding of the gap between formal ADA features and real-world access.

“Our work focuses on identifying real-world accessibility barriers and coordinating practical, immediate solutions,” Yearego said. “We were founded by individuals with lived experience who understand firsthand the barriers that prevent disabled residents from fully participating in daily life.”

According to a prepared statement, the March 20 event was meant to mark the organization’s first concrete action. Yearego said WV Dis(EN)Abled’s first official project is an emergency ramp and porch repair for a Raleigh County resident whose unsafe structure was at risk of condemnation. P & M Development is supporting the repair, he said.

Yearego also said the press conference was intended to activate the group’s broader accessibility work through Mountain State Accessibility Navigation & Support and Mountain State Access at Home.

He said the programs are designed to document real-world barriers, connect residents with resources and support, and expand home and vehicle accessibility modifications that help restore independence. He also framed the event as part of a wider push to encourage reporting of barriers across Beckley.

Part of that mission was supposed to be shown through a public demonstration at the downtown outdoor plaza.

Describing what a wheelchair user may face, Yearego lifted himself out of his wheelchair and said, “I gotta lift my chair up like this, pull up like this, as you can see almost fall and roll like this, and then I can go to the office. But guess what? I can’t go down the steps or up the steps, however, to get into the building.”

But the event drew little media attention.

After the demonstration ended, Yearego expressed disappointment and noted that there was “very little press” and “no press, really, except for one guy” and finished by stating, “That’s OK. We’re still doing the work.”

Read more from The Register-Herald, here.