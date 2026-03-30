By Steven Allen Adams

For The Intelligencer

Charleston – West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner said his elections team and the state’s 55 county clerks are ready for this year’s primary and general elections, but provisions in the proposed federal SAVE America Act could create complications if it passes the U.S. Senate in its current form.

“We’ve got to carry out the law no matter when it passes,” Warner said by phone Wednesday. “How it’s implemented and timing is the number one problem here.”

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, also called the SAVE America Act, would require voters to show proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, in order to register to vote and require people to bring their documents in person to a county clerk’s office instead of registering through the mail or online.

The SAVE America Act would also require photo IDs in order to vote. According to the legislation, those using state-issued REAL ID for drivers’ licenses and photo IDs would be able to vote, but only as long as those IDs indicate the citizenship status of the individual. The bill would allow for a narrow list of other acceptable photo IDs, though it limits the use of others, such as student IDs.

West Virginia has had a voter ID law in place since 2017 that allowed use of various photo and non-photo IDs and other identifying documents. Last year, the law was narrowed to allow only the use of a driver’s license, state-issued ID and other specific forms of photo IDs. Those include a driver’s license from another state; a U.S. passport or passport card; an employee ID issued by a state, local or federal government; a student photo ID issued by a high school or institution of higher learning; a U.S. military ID; a photo voter registration card issued by a county clerk or the Secretary of State’s Office; or an ID issued by the Division of Motor Vehicles without a photo due to the individual being part of a religious community that prohibits them from being photographed.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only five states list citizenship status on drivers’ licenses and photo IDs, also called an enhanced ID. West Virginia’s REAL ID would need to be updated to list citizenship status.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act in February, and it has the support of President Donald Trump. But the version being considered by the U.S. Senate has been unable to achieve the 60 votes needed to be considered by the full Senate.

Senators are now talking about including some provisions of the SAVE America Act in a proposed budget reconciliation bill to fund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which would only require a simple majority to pass as long as the Senate parliamentarian doesn’t reject the inclusion of those provisions as not germane to the reconciliation package.

If passed and signed into law, some of the bill’s provisions would go into effect immediately, requiring state and local election officials to scramble to implement them in time for the May primary and November general election.

Warner said the SAVE America Act could require all 55 county clerks to update their computer systems, such as logging whether a newly registered voter is a U.S. citizen in the Statewide Voter Registration System. That system update would not be easy to implement in time for the 2026 elections.

“I think the policy is good, but the devil is in the details,” he said. “I back our 55 county clerks 100%. … The state is going to have to build out the system that is going to allow us to not only receive but to also track and record. They all have got very good concerns and ones that are going to need to be addressed and who’s paying for the build-out of that system. But that’s where the practical issues come into play and are very concerning.”

April 21 is the last day for residents to register to vote or update their voter registration information. Voters unaffiliated with a political party will not be able to participate in the Republican Party primary this year and would need to change their voter registration to Republican to do so. Unaffiliated voters can continue to vote in the Democratic Party primary.

Early voting for the May 12 primary runs April 29 through May 9, excluding Sundays, at county courthouses or designated voting locations.

Voters have until Wednesday, May 6, to submit an application for an absentee ballot, though requests for an emergency absentee ballot can be granted between May 5-12 by noon. State code allows absentee ballots to either be hand-delivered to a local county clerk’s office by the day before the election date or mailed and postmarked by Election Day and received by the county clerk by the start of the canvassing of votes in order to be counted.

Warner has been traveling from county to county over the last couple of weeks meeting with local election officials to ensure everyone has what they need for the May primary. State and county election officials held a training event last fall. The Secretary of State’s Office is also working to make sure the 8,485 poll workers needed are recruited.

“I’m confident, barring any last-minute changes by the U.S. Congress, where we are,” Warner said.

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