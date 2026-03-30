By Laura Bilson

For HDMedia

Looks like March is going out like a lamb, as spring weather — hopefully — is sticking around for a while in Charleston.

Jaylen Bryan, 10, of St. Albans, practiced her roller skating in a Coonskin Park parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Donning pink skates, she glided in laps around the lot near the park’s pond. She said she has been skating since December and has steadily improved since then.

“My not-favorite thing is to fall,” Jaylen said.

Priestly said they came out to enjoy the nice weather.

“We figured we’d [bring] our children here and let them play,” Priestly said, adding that the weather is nice “as long as you sit in the sun.”

The warming trend will continue Thursday, before dropping into seasonal temperatures through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston:

Thursday: High of 79, low of 51, rain early, then clearing

Friday: High of 66, low of 30, rainy

Saturday: High of 50, low of 30, sunny

Sunday: High of 64, low of 45, mostly sunny

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