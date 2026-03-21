U.S. Department of Justice officials were set to brief members of the House Oversight Committee on its much-criticized investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sexual misconduct Wednesday, one day after the committee formally sent Attorney General Pam Bondi a subpoena compelling her testimony.

The subpoena, issued under a resolution the committee voted to approve March 4, calls for Bondi to sit for a deposition April 14.

The testimony is related to the committee’s review of the DOJ’s “possible mismanagement” in its investigation of Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged sex-trafficking operation the two operated and Epstein’s death in federal custody, according to a public cover letter accompanying the subpoena.

The Tuesday letter said the panel, chaired by Kentucky Republican James Comer, questioned the department’s compliance with a law passed last year requiring the disclosure of materials related to the investigation of Epstein.

“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts,” the letter said.

Most committee Republicans, including Comer, voted against the motion to issue the subpoena. But Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Michael Cloud of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Tim Burchett of Tennessee joined all Oversight Committee Democrats in voting to approve the motion.

In a statement Tuesday, committee ranking Democrat Robert Garcia of California expressed frustration, saying Bondi “continues to lead a White House coverup” and had ignored the law and a previous subpoena.

“Thanks to united Oversight Committee Democrats, along with the support of several Republicans, the Attorney General will now appear before our committee under oath. No more lies. No more distractions. We want the truth—and justice for the survivors,” Garcia said.

Subpoena ‘unnecessary,’ DOJ says

A DOJ spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday the subpoena was “completely unnecessary,” noting the briefing scheduled for Wednesday.

“Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress,” the spokesperson, who declined to be named, said. “She continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee.”

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were scheduled to conduct the briefing, according to a statement from Comer.

The DOJ spokesperson did not respond to a request for additional details about Wednesday’s briefing, which was scheduled for late afternoon.

Connection to presidents

The federal investigation into Epstein, a convicted sex offender in Florida who was accused of running a sprawling sex trafficking ring involving underage girls, has been politically fraught from the start because of the influential financier’s connections with members of both parties.

President Donald Trump maintained a close friendship with Epstein until a falling out sometime before he entered politics.

Trump during the 2024 campaign pledged to promptly release documents related to the federal investigation into his one-time friend, but his DOJ was slow to release any investigatory materials once he took office.

That led to bipartisan frustration in Congress, which passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last year.

The law required the DOJ to release nearly all records related to its investigation.

The first batch included photos of Epstein with Democratic former President Bill Clinton. The pair traveled together on trips related to Clinton’s post-presidency philanthropic efforts.