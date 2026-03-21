WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans and one Democrat blocked another War Powers Resolution Wednesday night to stop President Donald Trump from further military action in Iran without authorization from Congress.

The resolution failed to advance, 47-53. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., broke with Democrats to join Republicans in opposing the measure. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted in favor.

The vote came two weeks after a similar effort to rein in Trump’s executive war powers failed in the Senate, and a day later in the U.S. House.

The vote also occurred hours after congressional Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., protested on the Capitol lawn against the war, calling attention to a U.S. strike on the war’s first day that killed more than 100 elementary school children.

Booker leads opposition to war

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., one of the resolution’s lead sponsors, said “Americans are paying the price” for the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

Booker said Trump, whom he described as “cocky” about the conflict, should send Cabinet members before the Senate to testify under oath.

“Thousands of people have died in this war. In barely two weeks, 200 Americans have been injured in this war. Thirteen Americans have paid the ultimate price for a war that we have gone into on the decision made by one man. The American people at large are paying costs in the billions of dollars a week,” Booker said on the floor ahead of the vote.

Booker was joined by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn, in sponsoring the measure. One Republican, Paul, co-sponsored the previous War Powers Resolution aimed at curtailing Trump’s actions in Iran.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said “ there’s no end in sight” to the war.

“No more senseless wars in the Middle East. No more gas prices shooting through the roof. No more US service members fighting and dying in endless wars,” he said on the floor just before the vote.

Graham defends war

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a vocal proponent of Trump’s war in Iran, said he knows the economy is “tough” for Americans.

“I know the economy on the gas front is hurting, but I do believe this with every ounce of my being — if we had not done this, they would be on the path, the Iranian regime, to a nuclear capability, and they would use it. Eventually, they would use it or give it to somebody who would,” Graham said.

Oil shot up to nearly $111 a barrel on the global market Wednesday as Iran continues to block a major shipping route.

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, dismissed the Democrats’ “dangerous, obstructive resolutions.”

“Fellow senators, I urge you tonight to join me in defeating this resolution, as we have done over and over again,” said Risch, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair, on the floor ahead of the vote.

A War Powers Resolution to cut off Trump’s military power in Venezuela narrowly failed in the Senate in January when Vice President JD Vance had to break a tie.

War Powers Resolutions require a simple majority to advance.

The 1973 War Powers Resolution law mandates the president report to Congress within 48 hours of deploying troops. If after 60 days from first notice Congress has not authorized a war or passed legislation related to the military action, the president’s use of armed forces is automatically terminated.

Congress passed the act to rein in presidential war powers, despite a veto from President Richard Nixon amid the ongoing Vietnam War. Congress overrode the veto.