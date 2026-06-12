By Amelia Twyman | D.C. Bureau | Gov & Politics

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. House on Wednesday called for greater protections for transgender and diverse students, criticizing congressional Republican and Trump administration efforts to dissolve diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Today I tell you, rain or shine, we’re standing up for Chicago,” Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois said at the early-morning press conference at the Capitol, attended by supporters including advocates from the Chicago Public Schools. “We won’t betray the fundamental belief that every single child is precious and deserving … of love, care and opportunity.”

Ramirez was joined by Rep. Mark Takano, chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, and Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania. All three are members of the House Education and Workforce Committee, which held a hearing shortly after the press conference about parental rights, inappropriate content and legal mistreatments in schools.

The lawmakers blasted the focus of the committee hearing for not relating more to increased funding for public schools and strengthened protections for transgender and diverse students.

They also denounced the recent approach by Congress to dealing with topics of gender identity and diversity in educational settings.

‘Gender ideology’ bill

Just last month, the House passed a major bill that would bar federal funding provided under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 from public elementary and middle schools unless they require a parental sign-off to update a student’s pronouns, gender markers or preferred name on their records.

The measure would also prohibit schools from using federal funds to “teach or advance concepts related to gender ideology,” a term defined in a January 2025 executive order as “the idea that there is a vast spectrum of genders that are disconnected from one’s sex.”

“The very school districts that have taken steps to make sure trans kids aren’t bullied, aren’t harassed and aren’t teased have received the ire of this administration,” Takano said at Wednesday’s press conference.

“I am disgusted by this political agenda that attacks the rights of school districts and parents to decide the policies of their schools in their own backyards,” he added, as advocates holding signs that read “hands off our schools” and “we need investment not investigation” nodded along in agreement behind him.

Ruling on trans athletes coming soon

Others spoke out in addition to the three House members on Wednesday, including a parent and a teacher representing Chicago Public Schools, Senior National Director of Advocacy for the NAACP Wisdom Cole and Senior Vice President of Equality Programs at the Human Rights Campaign Ellen Kahn.

Their comments came as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to soon rule on two landmark cases from Idaho and West Virginia involving laws that ban transgender athletes from participating on women’s sports teams.

“Congress should be addressing the real issues of families like mine, instead of trying to erase my child’s very existence,” said Mary Kay Devine, a Chicago mother whose children attend the city’s public schools. “Leave our schools and our families alone. Congress, do your job and I’ll do mine.”