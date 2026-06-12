Governor Abigail Spanberger appointed 32 new members to governing boards at Virginia’s colleges and universities, continuing her effort to reshape higher education leadership across the commonwealth.

On Friday evening, Spanberger announced 52 appointments, including 20 reappointments. The move furthers her efforts to remake university leadership amid concerns about the politicization of public college boards.

“I am proud to appoint this talented group of individuals to serve on our higher education boards,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“I have full confidence that their leadership will strengthen our world class institutions while upholding the values that make our commonwealth’s colleges and universities the envy of the world. I look forward to their service as they advance opportunities for every student who walks onto our campuses.”

Among the new appointees are several well-known education figures, including James Dyke, former secretary of education; Cristin Grigos, senior vice president at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges; and Ann Cherry, longtime Hampton school board member.

Other appointments, while not education experts, are widely recognized. They include former lawmaker Jeff Bourne; longtime NBA official Tony Brothers; Victor Branch, a regional bank executive; and Angela Reddix, founder and president of a healthcare company.

The appointments come shortly after Spanberger removed John Rocovich from Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors after 16 years of service for what she described as “misconduct.” Spanberger’s letter did not specify the details of the alleged violations, stating only that the findings provided “sufficient cause” for his removal.

The General Assembly is responsible for confirming all appointments, which typically occurs during the legislature’s regular session at the start of each year.