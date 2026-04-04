Measures expand thread assessment training, mental health resources, internet safety and emergency preparedness in Virginia schools.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Thursday signed a new batch of legislation centered on school safety, student well-being and expanded support systems in Virginia’s public schools, alongside measures addressing public health protections and food insecurity among children.

The package of bills, all of which cleared the General Assembly with unanimous or bipartisan support during its 2026 session, reflects a broad push by lawmakers to strengthen emergency preparedness in schools, improve mental health resources, modernize student safety education and provide additional tools for educators working with at-risk youth.

With the governor’s signature, the measures will become law.

“As the parent of three daughters in Virginia public schools and a former federal law enforcement officer, nothing is more important to me than the safety of Virginia’s kids,” Spanberger said in a statement.

“Every Virginia parent deserves peace of mind knowing their kids are safe, supported, and set up for success — and that their school is prepared for any emergency.”

Spanberger added that the legislation is intended to give teachers and school staff the training and resources they need while reinforcing safety priorities shared by families across the commonwealth. She thanked both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for their support.

Lawmakers target threats, school readiness

At the center of the legislative package is an effort to strengthen how schools identify and respond to potential threats.

One measure, House Bill 1071, sponsored by Del. Amy Laufer, D-Albemarle, requires threat assessment teams in K-12 schools and public colleges and universities to receive additional training on emergency substantial risk orders, often referred to as “red flag” laws.

Those orders, already permitted under Virginia law, allow for the temporary removal of firearms when someone is deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The new requirement incorporates that training into existing annual instruction, aiming to ensure school-based teams are better prepared to recognize warning signs and coordinate with courts when intervention is needed.

Lawmakers also expanded how educators are trained to support students facing mental health challenges.

HB 38 by Del. Rozia Henson, D-Woodbridge, sets clearer standards for required mental health awareness training, directing school divisions to include evidence-based practices tailored to students considered at higher risk.

That includes youth affected by suicide, students with disabilities or chronic illnesses, those experiencing housing instability or foster care placement, and students who identify as LGBTQ+.

The law also makes explicit that the training cannot be used to justify discriminatory or biased treatment, while still allowing local divisions flexibility in how the instruction is delivered.

In response to the evolving digital landscape, legislators updated requirements for internet safety education.

Under HB 171, Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, schools will incorporate expanded instruction on topics such as online privacy, responsible social media use and the risks associated with digital platforms.

The updated framework also emphasizes recognizing online exploitation and understanding the permanence of digital footprints, integrating those lessons into existing curricula rather than creating a separate course.

Another measure gives school divisions the option to equip staff with wearable panic alarm systems designed to alert emergency responders of a crisis.

HB 592, carried by Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, allows the devices to send signals directly to 911 and trigger schoolwide alerts when necessary.

The law also directs the Virginia Department of Education to establish a grant program — contingent on state funding — to help offset the cost for divisions that choose to adopt the technology, with priority given to those demonstrating need.

Beyond emergency preparedness, several of the newly signed laws focus on expanding support for students considered at risk of academic failure.

A separate bill, HB 195 by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, broadens how school divisions can use state funding targeted at those students, allowing the money to cover physical and mental health services.

That includes hiring licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses to work in schools, reflecting a growing emphasis on the connection between student health and academic outcomes.

Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, sponsored the companion measure, Senate Bill 33.

Another proposal, HB 1153, sponsored by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, makes permanent a school-based initiative originally launched as a pilot program in Roanoke and Petersburg.

By removing the program’s expiration date and designating it as a statewide demonstration model, the law signals an intent to expand efforts aimed at improving school climate and reducing youth violence.

The initiative focuses on workforce development, exposure to career and technical education and building social and emotional skills, combining academic support with broader community-based services.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Salem, carried the companion SB 820.

Measures aim to improve safety standards and fight child hunger

In addition to education-focused legislation, Spanberger signed measures aimed at improving public health oversight and addressing child hunger.

One new proposal, HB 222, introduced by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, requires Virginia’s Board of Health to establish comprehensive regulations governing public swimming pools and other water recreational facilities.

The updated framework shifts away from narrower requirements and instead mandates broader health and safety standards for facilities, including those associated with hotels and health spas, with the goal of creating more consistent statewide oversight.

Another measure, HB 210 by Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, requires school divisions to track and report unpaid student meal debt.

Each local school board will submit annual data to the Virginia Department of Education, which will then compile a statewide report for lawmakers.

The requirement is designed to provide a clearer picture of the scope of unpaid meal balances across Virginia while protecting student privacy by prohibiting the inclusion of personally identifiable information.

The effort stems from recommendations by the Virginia Commission to End Hunger and is intended to inform future policy decisions addressing food insecurity.

This latest round of bill signings comes just days after Spanberger approved an initial slate of legislation focused on lowering costs for Virginians, including measures targeting health care affordability, housing supply and energy prices.

Taken together, the legislation reflects a wide-ranging approach to student safety and well-being, combining immediate emergency response measures with longer-term investments in mental health, educational support and public health infrastructure.

With Spanberger’s signature, the measures will take effect as law by July 1.