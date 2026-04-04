By Amber Phipps

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Davisville — State officials, county personnel and local leaders in business gathered to tour and learn about West Virginia’s first last-mile Amazon facility in Davisville on Tuesday.

The event featured a guided tour of the establishment by site manager Curtis Jones as well as a ribbon cutting and the announcement of a $15,000 check awarded from Amazon to Discovery World on Market.

Among those in attendance who provided brief remarks were state legislators, Wood County Commissioners, Amazon associates, Wood County Economic Development officials and representatives with Discovery World.

According to Jones, the site shipped its first package in November.

“We’re already getting out tens of thousands of packages a week and that’s only going to continue to grow,” he said. “We started smaller, but we’ve been hiring more and more employees.”

The property was purchased from the Polymer Alliance Zone on South Meadville Road, south of West Virginia University Parkersburg. PAZ CEO Keith Burdette said the property was purchased by Amazon in 2024 with the facility built between January and October 2025.

“This is a great international company with big roots, and we’re glad to have them here,” said Burdette. “Amazon has this process down to a science.”

The starting wage at the facility is at minimum $19 an hour with drivers starting at $21.50.

Jones said the facility houses about 400 full-time, part-time and Amazon Flex employees, and they’re actively hiring for multiple positions.

Those positions range from warehouse associates inside the building to delivery service providers with shift options throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening. Jones said there won’t be any delivery drivers mobile past 10 p.m.

Amazon spokesman Sam Fischer said the facility is unique because it has both package delivery options and a large stock of shoppable items stored in-house.

Jones said there were residents in Mineral Wells who purchased everyday household items like paper towels and paper plates that were packaged at the facility and delivered within hours of the shopper checking out.

“They were so surprised with how quickly their items arrived that they were suspicious at first,” Jones joked.

Fischer said there are many factors that go into where Amazon decides to locate a facility. They analyze workforce readiness in the area as well as possibilities for regional partners.

“We found both of those here and same with our facility just opening in Beckley,” he said. “We have customers in this region that we want to serve … we’re stepping in to make sure we’re getting closer to our customers.”

Jones said last year, Amazon invested about $4 billion to expand and reach areas across the country. The warehouse in Beckley will be the second last-mile Amazon facility in the state of West Virginia.

Among the state officials in attendance was West Virginia State Treasurer Larry Pack who said it was really exciting to have a company such as Amazon looking to expand in West Virginia.

“That’s hundreds of jobs coming into our community,” he said. “It’s a blessing they chose us.”

Pack said the facility is expected to serve about 60 miles which would include individuals across the river into Ohio as well.

“I think we’re going to see more of these in West Virginia over time,” he said. “There’s new types of businesses coming into the state, and we need to encourage that.”

Pack said the services provided through the facility would benefit the community in a lot of ways and not just economically. He said delivery could alleviate transportation problems for those who aren’t able to travel to get their items such as stay-at-home parents who are watching their kids and unable to leave their homes.

“I think it really enhances our communities and makes things a lot better,” he said. “They (Amazon) do a lot of sourcing from local businesses, too.”

A check for $15,000 was presented from Amazon to Discovery World on Market as a way to continue supporting the business and its future endeavors.

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