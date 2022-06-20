PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who brandished a sharp object at an officer Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive around 11:30 a.m., Portsmouth police said in a news release. A man brandished a sharp object at one of the officers on the scene and during the encounter, the officer fired at the man, police said.

The man sustained a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Virginia State Police will investigate the incident.