CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate.

The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities kick off with the governor and first lady Cathy Justice annoucing the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake.

The day will also feature a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award, a recognition of their knowledge of West Virginia history. There will also be a History Bowl Legends Tournament, where past participants come together as all-star teams to compete for bragging rights.

Those unable to attend the celebration in-person, can watch it on the West Virginia Channel. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.