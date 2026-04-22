By Brett Dunlap

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Parkersburg – West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey discussed efforts to improve students’ reading skills during a ceremonial bill-signing event Monday at Gihon Elementary.

House Bill 5438 will provide more funding for programs to help students improve their reading skills and better train educators in how to teach them, he said.

The governor appeared with a number of students from Gihon, with a number of local educators and elected officials in the audience.

Morrisey highlighted the West Virginia LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) Science of Reading Professional Learning Course which is a key component of the state’s comprehensive plan to improve student literacy.

“This bill shows there is a laser focus on improving our public schools,” he said.

Wood County Schools has had the program for a couple of years. Eight teachers at Gihon have done the two years of training, as well as other teachers in the district.

LETRS equips teachers with the skills needed to effectively teach language and literacy to all students, including those with challenges such as dyslexia, according to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Education.

“We are excited about the LETRS program,” Morrisey said. “If history has any lesson, we think this can spur a literacy revolution right here in West Virginia.

“This training is about how the mind processes language, phonics and comprehension to make every West Virginia child a proficient reader.”

Morrisey said it worked in other states, like Mississippi, which has ranked near the bottom of many education lists with West Virginia in the past.

“Our state needs to rise in those rankings,” he said. “We know that if they can’t read in school, they are not going to be able to advance and that is going to hurt their ability to succeed long term.

“They will not be exposed to the classics, they are never going to read our history and they are not going to fully unlock their potential.”

Mossisey said he has talked to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine about the LETRS program and how they felt it was improving scores.

“They are good models,” Morrisey said. “We can innovate and use good policies that work in other states.

“We should be looking all of the time to help our youngest folks to succeed.”

The governor also talked about the state making the resources available for digital literacy, which has become fundamental to preparing students for the future.

“It is not just knowing how to use technology, but understanding how to think with it, create with it and compete in the modern economy,” Morrisey said. “This bill will allow us to put more resources into instruction and technology which will ultimately help our young kids.

“It will ensure our state grows. As the minds of our children grow, there is going to be a dramatic increase in terms of educational attainment.”

The governor said there has been more than $12.8 billion in new capital investment announced since October and 12,000 projected jobs.

“We are trying to have the best educational attainment,” Morrisey said. To the students present, he added, “You are our future, you guys have the world in front of you, and we need to do everything we can to help you.

“We want to make sure you succeed in today’s modern world.”

The governor said the bill represents a $3 million investment in digital literacy efforts and LETRS is covered in the existing school aid formula.

“The goal is to train every school across West Virginia,” the governor said, adding it will represent “millions of dollars” in investment to train teachers and more.

Morrisey said schools like Gihon represent everything they are fighting for to try and improve education across the state.

“We are not just looking at ways to improve education, we are looking for ways to transform it,” Morrisey said. “We want teachers who are ready to lead and a future filled with potential because that is what these students deserve.

“It is a future filled with great potential to find a great job right here in West Virginia, start a family and live the American dream.”

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