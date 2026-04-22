By Charles Owens

For Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Princeton — Construction on the City of Princeton’s new dog park is expected to begin on May 1.

A contract has been awarded for the new dog park, which will be constructed on Bee Street near the new wave pool and multi-purpose field, according to Princeton City Manager Mike Webb.

“The dog park will be starting May 1,” Webb said. “The low bid that was on it was Jim Glass out of Lewisburg and he’s committed to coming in the first of May getting work done on it.”

The city had originally hoped to begin the work in January, but a prolonged period of snow and extreme cold delayed the work.

Once the construction is completed, then work will begin on utilities to the site, Webb said.

“Once we get it built, then we have to work on getting water to it and walkways and things of that nature,” Webb said. “We look to have it in place by July as well.”

The Fourth of July weekend also is the target opening date for the new wave pool and aquatic center, which is also being developed along the same 11-acre site.

The city’s existing dog park is currently located near the Princeton Recreation Center, but that site will soon be closed. A new $25.5 million medical office building, a project of WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital, will be constructed near the site of the old dog park.

By having all of the cities amenities in a single location — the wave pool, dog park and multi-purpose fields — Webb said the site is expected to become a destination both for local residents and visitors to the city.

A walking area also will be developed for the public on the site, according to Webb.

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