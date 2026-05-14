By Charles Owens

For Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield — The first “Bluefield in Bloom” spring festival will be held Friday, a gathering that organizers hope will become an annual event.

It will feature live music, food truck vendors, bounce houses, activities for children and other events. The festival will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. The activities will be planned in the area of the former Chicory Square in the city’s 400 block, according to Kellene Catron, an event organizer.

Catron, and her husband James, also are opening the new Bella’s Tea and Coffee shop just across from Chicory Square Friday at 4 p.m. to coincide with the festival.

Catron said the hope is to make the festival an annual event for Bluefield. It aims to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area.

“Of course we also invited everyone from Intuit and Alorica to come to the event,” Catron said. “That is why I started on Friday after 4 p.m. Assuming the weather is good, they are welcome to bring a picnic.”

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., a high of near 70 degrees is expected for Friday with sunny conditions.

A variety of vendors also will be on display Friday, including those offering crafts, jewelry and baked goods.

“We also have three live bands and a DJ,” Catron said. “They are all from the Appalachian area. They are rock bands and country music.”

Those who bring a food pantry item to Friday’s festival also will receive a free ticket to tackle a bounce house obstacle course. The donations received at the festival will go to the food pantry at the Bluefield Union Mission.

Catron said the grassy area at Chicory Square also will be lighted during the evening hours with the festival lasting until 10 p.m.

The festival is being held in conjunction with the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and the Bluefield Downtown Business Association.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias announced Tuesday that it will also be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Bella’s Tea and Coffee Friday at 4 p.m. to coincide with the Bluefield in Bloom spring festival. The business is located at 408 Bland Street, adjacent to the original Bluefield Daily Telegraph building.

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