By Samantha Smith

The Daily Athenaeum

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the body recovered at Coopers Rock State Forest on Thursday, according to a release Saturday.

Andrew Zimmer, 34, from California, was identified as the victim. Zimmer was pronounced dead on the scene following a search of the area, the release said.

Crews responded to reports of a potential missing person at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, following the discovery of Zimmer’s vehicle, according to the release. The body was recovered at 2:45 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, and the Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation.