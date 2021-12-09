Charleston Gazette-Mail. Dec. 2, 2021.

Editorial: Last of shiny veneer ripped from college football

College football is a business. A big one. Worth billions of dollars to universities, coaches, sponsors and television networks.

Nothing speaks to that more than recent coaching changes, especially that of Brian Kelly, who departs the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the end of the regular season while his team might make the playoffs for a national title, to go coach the Louisiana State University Tigers.

Notre Dame was the last bastion of the myths of college football as an amateur sport. A school where, supposedly, players had to be better than most, academically; a school with no conference affiliation; a school attached to legendary names like Knute Rockne; and a school where, from one end of the stadium, even Jesus seems to be signaling “touchdown.”

How insane must college football have gotten for a coach to leave one of the supposedly most-storied programs in the history of the game, while that team is possibly heading into a chance for a title run?

It’s almost anarchy; or, judging by the millions of dollars college coaches get paid, an oligarchy.

Everyone who follows college football knows the sport is about dollars, regardless of school spirit, tradition or loyalty. It used to be easier to ignore, though. Coaches have always moved around, while players were limited in their options. Then came the transfer portal, name-and-likeness rights and so on, which are natural evolutions of where the sport stands.

The NCAA began struggling decades ago to perpetuate the myth of college football as an amateur sport involving student-athletes whose only needed compensation was free tuition. This was partly because of ever expanding television exposure and lucrative TV contracts, which, among other things, changed the sport from a more regional taste into a national phenomenon. Big money has a big, undeniable influence. Still, the Kelly move was one hell of a nail in the coffin of the pretense that college football is about anything else.

All is chaos. Conferences have numbers behind their names that aren’t in any way indicative of how many schools are in them. They have geographical monikers that aren’t representative of the actual geography of member schools (e.g., Oklahoma and Texas moving to the Southeastern Conference).

There are constant defections and implosions, as the larger schools look at how they can position themselves to play for national titles (which is still mainly about exposure and revenue), and smaller programs look for places where their games will at least be televised and that contract offers decent compensation.

West Virginia University plays in the Big 12 Conference (which actually has 10 schools), where the closest member school is Iowa State. Of course, the Big 12 might collapse with said departure of Texas and Oklahoma, and the Mountaineers might well be looking for their third new conference in 10 years. Meanwhile, Marshall football, which used to enjoy plenty of regional games in the Mid-American Conference, has joined the Sun Belt Conference as Conference-USA falls apart. In short, conferences are becoming nearly meaningless, unless a school is in one of the “Power Five” (which could get renamed if the Big 12 dies), and they’re just as meaningless for the lower-tier programs in those big conferences, except when it comes to revenue sharing, bowl tie-ins and those payouts.

It’s ironic that, in an age where sports fans and administrators have demanded a playoff for a national football title — with that playoff soon to expand — that college football is really no more organized than it was in the 1980s. Remember when bowl committees would lock up schools mid-season because of a high ranking, even if their program took a nose-dive, and sports writers crowned a champion in polls? That almost feels civilized, compared to today’s cut-throat landscape.

It’s a mess and a mercenary business. But the passion of the fans and the dollars pouring in aren’t going anywhere. It’s just harder to look and not see the warts.

___

The (Martinsburg) Journal. Dec. 4, 2021.

Editorial: Checkbook site offers greater transparency

We know by now the federal infrastructure bill includes approximately $6 billion that should be headed to West Virginia for work on roads, bridges, broadband … actual infrastructure. But that is a lot of money to be tossed into a state that at one time had a bit of a reputation for, well, let’s call it lax oversight.

Not now. Despite the occasional revelation of a municipality misspending federal flood relief money, for example, generally speaking our reputation is much improved. With the help of tools such as the ones presented by state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, everyone can get a clearer picture of how OUR money is being spent.

McCuskey’s office is updating the West Virginia Checkbook website to allow for tracking of cash flow and spending of all those billions.

“We have the West Virginia Checkbook, WVCheckbook.gov, and on that site, we will have a specified tab that we will give every taxpayer, every decision-maker, every elected official, real-time access to how that money is being spent so that they can hold our elected officials accountable,” McCuskey told another media outlet.

Good. Should it prove too tempting for some public officials to slip back into the old ways, they should get caught fairly quickly. It is to be hoped, of course, that no such thing occurs, and every dime of taxpayer money sent to improve Mountain State infrastructure truly does so.

But West Virginia Checkbook’s transparency makes that more likely. Kudos to those who worked quickly to give West Virginians a window to infrastructure bill spending, too.

___

Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Dec. 5, 2021.

Editorial: District lines: Voters should prepare now for 2022 changes

There appears to be a lot of interest locally in the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections, even though they are still a good 11 months away.

On the federal level, control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will be up for grabs next November, which is helping to fuel the early voter interest. Local and state level races also will be decided in both West Virginia and Virginia next year. So 2022 is shaping up to be an important year at the ballot box.

That’s why election officials are working now to alert area residents about upcoming changes that will affect where they vote next year.

In Mercer County, voters will be casting ballots in different precincts due to a combination of several factors, including the 2020 census results, redistricting and new House districts that resulted in lines being redrawn, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye.

Moye says the process of redrawing district lines has been in high gear because census numbers were four months behind.

“The census can be late but we cannot be late,” Moye said. “We really had to scramble and get the changes made.”

He says all of the changes are on track to be finished in enough time to notify all impacted voters before the May 2022 primary.

Changes currently being made as a result of the redistricting process include an increase from 47 precincts in the county to 48, and shifting which precincts many residents will vote in. “Some precincts will be eliminated and some will be created,” Moye said.

He adds that the changes are population driven as precincts are divided based on the number of residents. But a major factor in the need to redraw the lines is the new House districts.

Mercer County residents previously elected three delegates who basically ran at-large in the 27th District, with a small part of the county voting in the 25th and 26th districts.

But earlier this year the state Legislature voted to go to single-member districts for all 100 delegates, starting next year, which now means Mercer County residents will vote in four different districts: the 37th (Bluefield area), 38th (Princeton area), 39th (includes Oakvale and Athens across to the Wyoming County border) and the 41st (the northern tier of the county that includes Elgood). According to Moye, the new 41st district also includes a small part of Raleigh County and a large section of Summers County.

Each House district is expected to have a population of about 17,900.

While we realize this may all sound a little confusing, the good news is that there is plenty of time between now and next May to educate voters and candidates on the looming changes.

However, a concerted effort will have to be made between now and then to reach all affected voters so that they will know what legislative district they are voting in come 2022.

