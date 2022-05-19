HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is offering items in its thrift store free of charge to area flood victims affected by recent high water.

The campus store in Huntington will be open to flood victims from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. next Monday.

Several inches of rain inundated homes and neighborhoods in the Huntington area on May 6.

“Though our store is typically open only to students, we are a part of the greater Huntington family, as well,” Marshall Sustainability Manager Amy Parsons-White said in a statement. “So many have gone through such a catastrophic event, it is only right that we reach out to those who have suffered loss.”

Parsons-White said volunteers are badly needed to help sort through 60 bins of items that were donated at the end of the spring semester. Students who typically help with the sorting are currently not on campus.

Volunteers will be needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to prep the store, which is located at 331 Hal Greer Blvd., across from Marshall’s Old Main Building. Lunch will be provided. Another set of volunteers is needed from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help with the flood relief event. Volunteers can sign up at http://bit.ly/MUThriftVolunteer.

The thrift store, which opened last September, provides students access to items at a reduced cost throughout the semester. Donation drives sponsored by Marshall’s residence hall system at the end of each semester helps reduce the waste hauled during student move-out by as much as 50 percent.