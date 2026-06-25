(Getty Images)

The Virginia Board of Education may delay the full implementation of the state’s plan to raise academic benchmarks for reading and math by two years, rather than gradually increasing them over a four-year period starting this year as scheduled.

The department briefed board members on the proposed delay at their work session on Wednesday at J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College in Henrico County, following a state study’s finding that the new K-12 accountability system, which includes the cut scores, could be refined.

Virginia will raise cut scores for its Standards of Learning assessments to boost student proficiency, a process that was slated to begin this school year. This initiative, led by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, followed findings of declining reading and math scores among students in grades 3 through 8, a trend that began during the pandemic.

But critics are urging a slower rollout, saying a quicker shift could increase teacher burnout, lower graduation rates, and worsen inequitable access to education. Several members of the board said at Wednesday’s meeting that they wanted to keep to the original timeline.

Board member Amber Northern, an appointee of former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said Virginia has received national praise for moving toward higher standards and accountability. She is concerned the proposal jeopardizes the board’s earlier work.

“Regardless of whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat in office … Virginia’s is for high standards and they’re going to work together with colleagues that are on the right, the left, the center .. to continue to do the right thing by kids on an aggressive, yet doable timeline,” said Northern.

Ida McPherson and Bill Hansen, both Youngkin appointees to the board, opposed delaying implementation of the accountability system that includes the cut scores, citing concerns that staving off implementation would negatively impact student outcomes.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway emphasized that higher proficiency cut scores would be in effect one year faster than the original plan.

She also added that staff would meet the request of some members for a side-by-side comparison of the proposal to the board’s original plan, which some — including Fairfax County Public Schools, representing the largest groups of students in the commonwealth — took issue with.

“These changes will have a significant and potentially detrimental impact on schools and students,” Fairfax said in a statement last fall about the original plan. “FCPS supports rigorous standards, but will continue to advocate for this work to be done in meaningful and measured ways.

Arlington Parents for Education, a group advocating for high academic expectations, said in a statement it opposes this proposed delay.

“This last-minute proposal to lower expectations would mislead parents and allow schools to keep delaying the improvements Virginia’s kids desperately need,” the group said in a statement. “Major changes to academic standards should be made through a transparent process focused on student outcomes – not rushed through at the eleventh hour.”

According to a study conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, if the plan passes, schools’ overall scores will drop by about 8.5 points, while proficiency scores will fall by about 21 points in reading and 17 points in math.

The study stemmed from lawmakers directing the commission to examine the state’s K-12 accountability system, which was split into two parts: accreditation, which determines whether schools meet legal and regulatory requirements; and the School Performance and Support Framework (SPSF), which provides clear data on student and school performance.

The board praised the report that included recommendations to refine the accountability system. Overall, the recommendations urge the board and lawmakers to continue developing a more transparent and fair system that better reflects student growth and ensures stronger support for struggling schools.

The department is asking the board to consider the proposal to adjust the timeline for rolling out new cut scores to avoid “confusion” and to ensure divisions can fully prepare without having to manage multiple major changes each year.

If approved, the plan starts this upcoming school year. The Department of Education will provide divisions with a preview of results under the higher standards. Schools’ academic progress labels will also change, from “off track” to “approaching expectations,” and from “on track” to “meets expectations.”

Under the proposal, if a student recently moved to the U.S. and is still learning English, they are exempt from the reading assessment in their first year (2026-2027).

High school ratings will use current achievement data instead of longer-term cohort results. Elementary and middle schools won’t be penalized for having too few English Learner students to get a fair evaluation.

For the 2027-2028 school year, the department plans to preview updated School Performance and Support Framework results for divisions without consequences.

Implementation will start in 2028-2029 with a single increase in cut scores and the adoption of the new SPSF version.

Test data from the 2028-2029 school year will be released in the summer of 2029, and accountability data will be published in the fall of 2029, reflecting the new cut scores.

One area that wasn’t mentioned in the proposal was whether the board’s interest in having Virginia’s cut scores meet the “proficient” standard set by the National Assessment of Educational Progress would change.

This standard is defined as a student demonstrating a deeper understanding of complex topics and the ability to apply them in real-world situations.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger appointed four new members to the nine-member board, which remains controlled by Youngkin’s appointees, most of whom supported a gradual four-year increase last November that would have been completed during the 2029-2030 school year.

The proposal would wrap up during the 2028-2029 school year.

Hansen, the board’s vice president, will finish his term June 30 and his replacement will be appointed by Spanberger’s administration.

The board is not expected to take any action on the proposal on Thursday, their next scheduled meeting.