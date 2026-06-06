By Amanda Larch Hinchman

For HDMedia

Pools are open, school is out and there is no shortage of outdoor activities throughout the region this summer for all ages. One municipality will soon experience changes in government, while another prepares for infrastructure improvement projects that will come with rate hikes. New businesses continue to open and community events are being planned.

Here’s a roundup of what happened in the month of May and a look ahead to June with municipal news, updates and events in the Kanawha Valley.

Belle Mayor Dave Fletcher said the town is in a transition period for its newly elected — and first female — mayor, Melanie Vickers. “I think she’s eager to get going and try to find some police officers to come in and work,” Fletcher said. His last day in office will be June 30. Appalachian Outlaw Trails, an off-road trail system for ATV and UTV vehicles, opened in May. The next town council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 16 at Belle Town Hall, 1100 Dupont Ave. E.

Cedar Grove Officials did not report anything for this month.

The next council meetings will be at 7 p.m. June 9 and June 23 at Town Hall, 302 Alexander St.

Chesapeake The Appalachian Center for Independent Living has launched a Summer Pathways peer support program for ages 13–18, with the first session taking place June 3. The program aims to help young people build skills in healthy living, resilience, positive mental health, online safety and leadership, according to Mayor Melissa Hill. Running from 2-3 p.m., the next session will be June 17 at the Curry Memorial Annex, 12316 MacCorkle Ave. Those interested in learning more may contact info@wvacil.org or visit wvacil.org. Twenty-one dilapidated structures throughout the town are scheduled to be torn down by July 31. The effort is part of the town’s ongoing work to remove blight, improve safety and reclaim properties for productive community use, Hill said. A new playground for K–3 age-appropriate play is set to open at the Curry Memorial Annex. The town of Chesapeake is partnering with Mountains of Hope Outreach to support a community garden, and master gardener Carolyn Sue Young is teaching gardening in the community and coordinating a compost donation to help expand the garden. The Gaston Caperton Senior Center is open to all seniors in the Eastern Kanawha Valley, welcoming visitors daily beginning at 10:30 a.m. As a partner of Kanawha Valley Senior Services, the center offers drop-in meals Monday through Friday. Seniors are encouraged to contact KVSS for registration and meal information. The center provides puzzles and games, as well as live music at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. The next town council meeting is set for 6 p.m. June 22 at 12404 MacCorkle Ave. SE.

Clendenin A new restaurant is now open in Clendenin, Super Gallo Mexican Restaurant, at 1 Maywood Ave. Summer Fest will take place June 26-27 and will feature food, games, a parade, fireworks, inflatables, artisans and more, all while celebrating and reflecting on 10 years of recovery from the flood of 2016. The Clendenin United Methodist Church’s 22nd annual Father’s Day Car Show and kids pedal car display will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 20 in the church parking lot, 121 Koontz Ave. Registration fee is $10, with proceeds going to the church. Clendenin’s next scheduled town council meetings are set for 6 p.m. June 8 and June 22 at 4 First St.

Dunbar Officials did not report anything for this month.

The next city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 15 at City Hall, 210 12th St.

East Bank The East Bank Baseball Field and Athletic Field was conveyed to the town by the Kanawha County Board of Education in May and is now available to be rented by the East Bank community, according to Mayor Chuck Blair. East Bank’s next town council meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 9 at Town Hall, 201 Walnut St.

Glasgow The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 75th anniversary in conjunction with Glasgow’s 106th birthday June 13. A parade begins at 11 a.m., and opening ceremonies for the celebration will begin at 4 p.m. at Glasgow Park, 111 Tompkins Ave. From 4-8 p.m. there will be live music at the park, and bingo begins at 8 p.m. at the fire department, 119 Tompkins Ave. The next town council meeting is set for 7 p.m. June 15 Town Hall, 129 4th Ave.

Marmet A free, five-week summer program for children at the Phalen Leadership Academy begins June 8.

Living Faith Church is hosting a free community event with fireworks, food and inflatables beginning at 5 p.m. June 28 at the Ben Morris Field, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. SE.

Marmet’s next council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. June 15 at Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave. SE.

Nitro Coinciding with West Virginia Day, the city of Nitro will celebrate the expansion of the Ridenour Lake Preserve on June 20. From 10 a.m-noon there will be free 5K and 10K running races open to all ages. At noon there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the main trail head, celebrating the new 20 miles of trails on the preserve’s 319 acres. Starting at 1 p.m. there will be a mountain bike race, followed by guided rides and walks on the new trails, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be free kayak and paddle boat rides. Nitro’s pool and splash pad opened over Memorial Day weekend. The Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Training Center is now open at 1 19th St. W. in Nitro. West Virginia American Water held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May for its new distribution and training facility in Nitro. Construction continues on the Walker Street Stormwater Project, which is progressing on schedule and will provide long-term drainage and flooding improvements for portions of Nitro’s east end once completed, according to city planner Kim Reed. The Nitro Mini-Con will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 13 at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave. With free admission, there will be comics, toys and collectibles available, and starting at noon, there will be a Magic the Gathering Tournament open to all. Nitro’s next city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 16 at 497 First Ave. S.

Pratt The town of Pratt has hired a contractor to paint the old Town Hall, according to Mayor Andy Williams. The next council meeting for the town of Pratt is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 9 at Town Hall, 200 Center St.

St. Albans City council approved improvement projects for St. Albans’ water and sewer systems, which will require rate increases for residents. An 8–10-year plan in four phases, it will cost approximately $90 million. “We’re hoping that inflation slows down, and it comes in less than that,” Mayor Scott James said. Sewer rates in St. Albans have not been raised since 2012 and will still remain lower than those from West Virginia American Water, according to James. The project will include water line and pump station replacement. “We’re in dire need of upgrades,” James said. “It’s one of those decisions you hate to make, but you have to. Because if not, we’re going to have to end up [having to consider] selling it to West Virginia American Water, and we don’t want to do that.” Gambill Amusements will hold a carnival fundraiser to benefit the St. Albans High School football team June 3-7 with rides, food and games at Roadside Park, 612-736 MacCorkle Ave. SW. Yak Fest will take place June 19-20, and the Tour de Coal, the nation’s largest flatwater kayaking event, will kick off at 9 a.m. June 20 at Meadowood Park in Tornado, ending in St. Albans, 11 miles. Kicking off at 4 p.m. June 19 at Olde Main Plaza, Yak Fest will include music, vendors and food. From 2-4 p.m. June 7, a dementia-friendly ice cream social will be held at Crafts of the Coal ice cream shop, 74 Olde Main Plaza, sponsored by Dementia Friendly St. Albans. The Moving Wall, a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will come to town June 25-29 in the former Kmart parking lot, 1439 MacCorkle Ave, and will be made possible by the VFW Post 6418. St. Albans had three ribbon cuttings in May: The Venue at the Loop event space; Venom and Velvet alternative art studio; and Heavenly Heritage Winery. The Village Sampler cross-stitch shop completed a remodel and also held a grand reopening celebration. A May 17 social media post indicated a man was attacked by a group of women near Olde Main, which was untrue. “Social media fabricated the story,” said Phillip Bass, St. Albans chief of police. “The females stated their estranged father was drinking and harassing them. He approached them in his vehicle but was confronted by other young men who told him to leave, and he complied. We located and spoke with him after the 911 call.” St. Albans’ next city council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 15 at 51 Sixth Ave.

South Charleston The Kroger at Riverwalk will permanently close at 8 p.m. June 23, and the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Park Place Kroger Marketplace will be at 7:30 a.m. June 24. The Burger King at Riverwalk has been torn down and will be rebuilt, according to Mayor Frank Mullens. The new Burger King will have a double lane drive-through and a small dining room and is estimated to be complete by September. Mullens said the Wendy’s in South Charleston is preparing for a similar remodel. The next city council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. June 18 at 401 D St.

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