By Amanda Larch Hinchman

For HDMedia

One Cabell County kindergartener is very committed to the bit.

Burt Texas — who wishes to keep his identity a secret — is the pro-wrestling alter-ego of Jerica Brae Hibner’s 6-year-old son, whose dreams came true after finding viral fame on TikTok and being invited to WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

An imaginative child, “Burt” loves watching wrestling with his dad, Brandon Hibner, a Ceredo-Kenova Middle School teacher. Realizing he wanted to become a wrestler, Burt began creating a character of his own, brainstorming his name, catch phrase, signature song and finishing move — the “Texas toast” — even though he’s never actually been to Texas, his mom pointed out.

“Wrestling has been around our house ever since Burt was a little boy,” Hibner said. “He noticed the wrestlers all have different things that are special to them. He said, ‘Someday, I want to be a wrestler,’ and he came up with the whole thing. His imagination is kind of amazing to me. He fully believes that one day he is going to be a professional wrestler.”

Everything culminated last October when he said he wanted to be Burt Texas for Halloween, so Hibner helped design and create a costume.

“It was mostly his ideas, and I helped him put it all together,” she said. “I thought it was so cute and funny, and he was in character and very serious about it.”

Burt’s sixth birthday was a few days after Halloween, and Hibner said she thought it would be fun to post a TikTok showcasing his costume and cowboy wrestling persona and tag the official WWE account.

“At this point I had 200 TikTok followers or so,” she said. “I thought I might post a little video because he would love it if WWE saw his costume, and maybe we could show him on his birthday that WWE liked my post.”

Hibner woke up the next day with thousands of notifications. WWE not only saw the video, but liked and commented before sending Hibner a direct message, inviting Burt Texas and his family to a “Monday Night Raw” filming in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 15.

“It literally just blew up overnight,” she said. “The notifications just kept rolling in. It was wild, and he was pumped about it. Then it all blew up even more from there. I honestly couldn’t believe it. I had no idea all that was going to happen.”

Hibner posted additional videos of Burt in character leading up to his WWE appearance, and before long, boxer and professional wrestler Logan Paul responded, making a video calling out Burt, which turned into a series of videos of playful animosity between the two; finally, the two reconciled at “Monday Night Raw.”

“He’s very committed,” Hibner said. “When he and Logan Paul had their banter back and forth, he turned into a little cowboy. It’s so funny to me, the way he’ll just snap into character.”

When the Hibner family arrived in Hershey, they knew they’d be meeting Paul and that Burt would do an entrance in front of the crowd before filming for “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night SmackDown” commenced.

o their surprise, a film crew followed Burt and his family for the day, for an online video package.

“As soon as we walked in, we were backstage with all of the WWE superstars, and they all started shouting his name when they saw him,” Hibner said. “They knew who he was. We walked past Cody Rhodes, and he’s like, ‘Oh, is that Burt Texas? I heard he was going to be here.’”

Burt entered the ring and climbed the ropes with his signature song “Texas” by BigXthaPlug playing, and the vlog is available to watch on the WWE YouTube page.

“My husband has been a big WWE fan his whole life, so it was really cool for him to see his son live out his dream,” Hibner said. “It was really an amazing experience. They were so kind to us, and he got to meet all kinds of superstars. It was the cutest thing.”

After his big appearance, fans on TikTok wanted Burt Texas merchandise, so the family sold T-shirts with his name and logo, which became a teaching moment for Burt, Hibner said.

“At first it felt a little bit weird, but then I said, ‘Well, maybe we could use this to teach him about giving back, because he was given so much,’” she said. “This is such an amazing thing that has happened to our kid; it would be wonderful if he could use it for good and to help somebody else.”

The family’s church sponsors a food giveaway each Christmas, and Hibner and Burt agreed to use the T-shirt sales to raise money to help feed those in the community.

“I’d asked what he would want to give if he could help somebody else that doesn’t have everything they need, and he said he would want to feed people– he loves to eat,” she said. “We ended up making $1,200, which was the exact amount the church needed to fund the giveaway. It was really amazing, and we also got to help pack the food boxes and deliver a few of them, too.”

At this time, Burt Texas is not doing any local public appearances, though he’s still on his mom’s TikTok from time to time. Hibner said that, thankfully, the fame hasn’t gone to his head.

“His life hasn’t really changed in his brain that much — he’s still just a kid dressing up as a wrestler,” Hibner said. “We don’t really make a big deal out of it at home very much. That’s just the way he is all the time. Every once in a while he’ll tell somebody, ‘Oh, do you know that I’m Burt Texas and I’m famous?’ He thinks he’s actually famous — but for the most part, it’s no big deal.”

Hibner said she made it clear to Burt from the beginning he would never be pressured to perform or get into character for any other reason than to have fun.

“I wanted to let him be him and let him take the lead,” she said.

While the future is uncertain for Burt Texas, Hibner said he’ll always enjoy wrestling and will pursue it to some degree.

“He still pretends to be Burt Texas, and he’ll tell you that, but I don’t think we’re going to be pursuing anything,” she said. “If something comes up, we’ll talk to him and see what he wants to do. I really think it was a fun thing; we’re not trying to turn it into anything else besides what it was. He just wants to wrestle and be a wrestler.”

To keep up with Burt Texas and watch his journey so far, Hibner’s TikTok is @jericabrae.

“My TikTok is a little bit Burt Texas; it’s not a Burt Texas account,” she said. “It’s fun for him to be in my videos sometimes, but if people are wanting a Burt Texas TikTok, they won’t find it there.”

Burt Texas could not be reached for comment aside from quoting his catch phrase, “You’re Texas toast!” and thanking his fans for their support.

“We’ve been taken back by how kind people have been to him and how people are cheering for him,” Hibner said. “Whenever you’re on the internet, of course, you open yourself up to lots of criticism and trolls and people being rude, but we honestly have not experienced much, if any, of that at all. The whole thing has been such a blessing and so much fun.”

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