The Register-Herald

BECKLEY — West Virginia University Institute of Technology will host a Discover Day for prospective students and their families on Saturday, March 28, giving attendees an opportunity to tour campus and learn more about the admissions process.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning in Carter Hall. Participants will tour the campus, meet with faculty in their intended academic areas and speak with admissions and financial aid staff.

“We are excited to see future Golden Bears on campus this spring,” said Kent Gamble, dean of enrollment services at WVU Tech. “We’re looking forward to hosting prospective students and their families and to answer any questions they have about life as a Golden Bear.”

In addition to the campus tour, prospective students will learn what to expect during their first year and the next steps in the enrollment process.

Those interested in attending can register and view the full agenda at the university’s admissions website. For more information, contact the WVU Tech Office of Admissions at 304-929-0311 or tech-admissions@mail.wvu.edu.

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