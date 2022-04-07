CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Landowners in eight West Virginia counties can apply for the state Division of Forestry’s Forest Stewardship Program.

The program helps with forest management and offers financial aid to eligible applicants.

Landowners in Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties can apply. Required forms are available online.

The landowner will hire a consulting forester from an approved list during the application. After approval, the consulting forester may proceed with work on the stewardship plan and submit it for approval.

Landowners will receive reimbursement of 75% of the cost of the plan based on $600 for the plan and $6.50 per acre.

More information is available from the Division of Forestry regional office or the Charleston office at (304) 558-2788.