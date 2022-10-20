CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired.

Matschat has spent her career in public service, most recently in the Jefferson County prosecutor’s office, Justice’s office said.

She is a graduate of Shepherd University and received her law degree from Penn State.