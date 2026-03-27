By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

State officials confirmed Monday the presence of the deadly Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as “bird flu,” which was detected in a backyard flock of chickens in Kanawha County.

As explained by Beth Southern, communications director with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, confirmation of diagnoses are reported at the county level, and the department is restricted by state code from disclosing the specific location or date of detection.

Monday’s announcement represents the sixth overall incident of confirmed domestic cases in West Virginia since the beginning of the global outbreak in early 2022, but the third separate detection of 2026. In January, cases of HPAI were identified in both Monongalia and Greenbrier counties. All three diagnoses were confirmed by the Animal Health NAHLN lab in Moorefield, Hardy County.

No commercial chickens within West Virginia have been diagnosed with HPAI as of the time of writing.

What poultry owners can do

On March 4, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture issued an advisory to poultry owners regarding the increased detection of HPAI in West Virginia’s neighboring states.

“With spring migration underway, the risk of exposure increases as wild birds — particularly waterfowl — move through the region and may carry the virus without showing signs of illness,” the WVDA advisory states.

The WVDA recommends that poultry owners implement the following biosecurity practices:

Keep backyard flocks enclosed or under cover to prevent contact with wild birds.

Remove or secure outdoor feed that may attract wildlife.

Restrict access to essential personnel only.

Avoid visiting other poultry operations or mixing birds from different locations.

Disinfect equipment, footwear, and tools after contact with birds.

Isolate any ill animals and contact a veterinarian immediately.

The WVDA said in a news release Monday that poultry owners should report unusual death loss, a sudden drop in egg production, or any sick domestic birds to the WVDA Animal Health Division at 304-558-2214.

Bird flu in humans

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI is a subtype of bird flu, which is “spreading worldwide in wild birds and causing sporadic outbreaks in U.S. poultry and dairy cows.” The CDC further notes that, although rare, cases have been identified in humans.

Bird flu can be deadly in humans.

“Sporadic human infections with avian influenza viruses have occurred worldwide since 1997,” according to the CDC. “With high mortality, generally following direct or close exposure to infected sick or dead poultry.”

“Other states have been much more affected than we have — especially states that have a lot of commercial poultry,” Dr. James Maxwell, veterinarian with the WVDA, said Monday, adding, “For humans, this is not a foodborne illness.”

Maxwell further noted that thoroughly washing hands after handling chickens or other animals can significantly reduce the possibility of infection.

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