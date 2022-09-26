CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Women’s Commission has a new executive director beginning Monday.

Jill S. Upson replaces Julie Palas, who has served as interim director since 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The Women’s Commission falls under the department.

Upson will continue as executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.

She is a former member of the state House of Delegates and has been involved with Women’s Commission events such as the annual Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature and Women’s History Month celebration, as well as the work of the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee.