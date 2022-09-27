MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new children’s hospital at West Virginia University is set to open in a matter of days.

Officials held a ribbon cutting Saturday in Morgantown for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The 150-bed, $215 million facility will open on Thursday.

Plans to build the hospital were announced in 2017 due to rising demand for primary and specialty services for children and women.

Officials say the existing children’s facility’s four care units were operating at an average daily capacity above 70%, with just one or two beds available at some times.

Officials say the new hospital includes a significantly larger care team, a pediatric emergency department, the state’s only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit and a spa-like birthing center.