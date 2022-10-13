CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia students in kindergarten through 12th grade may enter the First Lady Student Ornament Competition this fall.

First lady Cathy Justice is asking all students to participate in the 18th annual event. It is open to students in public and private schools as well as those who are home-schooled.

Students are asked to create a “Nutcracker”-themed ornament for a tree to be displayed at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holidays, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

There will be four divisions according to grade, and a winning class will be chosen from each division. The winning ornaments will be donated in January to the West Virginia State Museum. The four winning classes will receive a gift card to help buy supplies for their class.

The ornaments and Christmas tree will be unveiled in early December in conjunction with Joyful Night.

Entries may be mailed to Elizabeth Yeager, Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305. Include phone number, email, mailing address, teacher name, school and class.

The ornaments must be received by Nov. 18.