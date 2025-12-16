Staff reports

PARKERSBURG – Everyone is being advised to be prepared for the effects of winter weather following heavy snow over the weekend.

In West Virginia, the governor Saturday declared a state of preparedness because of the weather. The declaration is in effect until Thursday for all counties, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said.

Morrisey ordered personnel and resources to prepare to mobilize and respond to any emergency and delegated certain administrative powers to the director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to coordinate essential emergency services.

Meteorologist Joe Curtis said in the Clarksburg area there were reports of snowfall amounts of 7-9 inches in some areas and that amounts were similar in Wood County.

The National Weather Service in Charleston reported snowfall in the region ranged from 2 inches to more than 5 inches. More than five inches were recorded in Elizabeth, the service said.

A winter storm warning was issued for the area early Sunday morning by the National Weather Service in Charleston covering Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison and Taylor counties. The warning lasted until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Throughout the day Sunday the area continued to see some light snow showers throughout the day with little or no accumulation, he said.

“They were going to be pretty light in general,” Curtis said. “You will see those eventually wind down and come to an end by (Sunday) evening.”

“(Monday) is expected to be dry and will still be quite cold, especially this morning,” Curtis said. “Temperatures will be in the single digits. We are expecting a low of nine.

“By the afternoon we will reach a high of 24. By Tuesday the area will be back above freezing with a high of 37 and it should remain dry for a while.”

In Washington County, the sheriff’s department has downgraded the county to a Level 2 snow emergency from Level 3, the most severe.

Under Level 2 in Ohio, roads remain hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and only those who believe it is necessary to drive should do so. Residents are recommended to contact employers whether to report for work.

Athens County also remained at Level 2 Sunday morning. Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie Saturday night raised the alert from Level 1 to Level 2.

In Wood County, a supervisor at the Wood County 911 Center said they had some traffic problems due to the snow throughout the area.

“However, it was not as bad as we thought it would be,” he said. “Mostly it was vehicles sliding off of the roadways.”

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday emergency crews responded to an accident at the I-77 northbound lane at the 173.2 mile marker just north of the Camden Avenue exit where they were dealing with an injured driver who was not easily responding to the people who stopped to help them.

Curtis said it will be dry and cold early this week and then turning warmer later in the week.

“We are expecting some rain Thursday into Friday with temperatures in the upper-50s,” he said.

The first day of winter is Dec. 21.

