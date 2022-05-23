WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A man has been charged in West Virginia with intentionally driving a car into a Dairy Queen restaurant and then attacking staff at a hospital, authorities said.

News outlets reported that Casey Matthew Oxley, 40, has been charged with attempted malicious assault, battery on health care and emergency workers, reckless driving and other offenses after he crashed into the Dairy Queen in the Scott Depot community of Putnam County on Saturday night.

State police said five employees were inside at the time of the crash, but they were safely evacuated. The dining room was closed for remodeling. A gas line ruptured, and crews used white foam to keep the building from catching fire, officials said.

Oxley was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center Teays Valley Hospital, where he assaulted hospital staff and police had to physically restrain him, officials said.

Oxley was being held in jail Sunday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak for him about the charges.