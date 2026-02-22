By Steven Allen Adams

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON – With eligibility for West Virginia’s educational voucher program set to expand to all families in the state as soon as July, a new bill could establish additional protections for taxpayer dollars and accountability.

The House Finance Committee originated a bill Wednesday morning to make changes to the Hope Scholarship program beginning in fiscal year 2027, which starts July 1.

The originating bill, which does not have a bill number yet, would cap the annual Hope Scholarship award to eligible families to $5,250, with the $250 going to the State Treasurer’s Office for its administrative costs for overseeing the program.

The Hope Scholarship was created by the Legislature in 2021 and went into effect at the beginning of 2023 following a legal fight and West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals decision in its favor.

The program gives parents the option to use an equivalent portion of the per-pupil expenditure for their children from the state School Aid Formula for educational expenses, such as private or religious school tuition, home school, tutoring, learning aids and other acceptable expenses. Funding comes from the general revenue fund.

For the 2026-27 school year, eligible families will receive 100% of $5,690 from the Hope Scholarship program depending on how soon they apply or renew their participation. The application window for new students to receive the 100% award opens March 2 and closes June 15.

The originating bill changes the payout schedule of Hope Scholarship funds to participating families from twice per fiscal year to four times to help the state better handle the financial burden of the program, which is estimated to cost more than $230 million in FY27.

In an interview following Wednesday’s committee meeting, House Finance Committee Chairman Vernon Criss said he anticipates the restructuring will save the state approximately $20 million.

“Our concern was, as we were watching the numbers in the previous three or four years that we’ve had the program, we were seeing increases in dollars involved but without anything I call bumpers or parameters or covenants or whatever you want to call them, out there,” said Criss, R-Wood.

The originating bill updates the allowable expenditures and eligibility requirements for the Hope Scholarship. It changes the definition of “participating school” to only allow participation of private schools within West Virginia. According to data from the State Treasurer’s Office, more than $1 million of Hope Scholarship dollars were spent with out-of-state private schools and microschools in 2024-25.

Hope funds could be used for tuition and fees at participating schools, ongoing services provided by a public school district, tuition and fees for programs of study or curriculum that lead to industry-recognized workforce credentials, tuition and fees for in-state microschools, certain educational services (occupational, behavioral, physical, speech-language and audiology therapies), private and home school curriculum, and fees for transportation paid to and from participating schools.

“If you go to public school, you’re going to pay for these certain items in public school, because that’s what your tax dollars pay for,” Criss said. “If you go to private school, then you should be entitled to those same narrow focuses, which was curriculum and technology. If you go to homeschooling, we want to pay for curriculum and technology and take care of those things.”

The bill removes tutoring services from qualifying expenses. It also requires the Hope Scholarship Board to limit the purchase of technology equipment, such as computers and software. The board already has a policy limiting technology purchases to every two years, but that is not required in state code.“

We were seeing a lot of expanded expense on a lot of different things out there that didn’t have anything necessarily to do (with) the education process as if you were in public school,” Criss said. “So, we wanted to narrow that down. … One of the big things that we’re finding, especially on the technology side, you don’t need a new computer every year. You move up a grade, you don’t need a new computer.”

The bill requires parents signing their Hope Scholarship agreement to be in compliance with required assessments of student performance and allows for Hope funds to be used for standardized testing fees. It also requires annual confirmation that Hope Scholarship students who have an individualized instructional program have taken the comprehensive statewide student growth assessment.“

The testing part, that we don’t have right now. It’s a big … problem that we don’t know how good our situation is,” Criss said. “We want people to know that this is working. And as long as we can see the results for the tax dollars being used, that’s what we want to do.”

Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s general revenue budget proposal for fiscal year 2027 is $5.493 billion, which is roughly 3.2% more than the budget he proposed and the Legislature passed for the current fiscal year. The Hope Scholarship is among the factors driving that increase.

Morrisey’s budget proposal fully funds the Hope Scholarship at the $230.1 million estimate set by the State Treasurer’s Office, which is up from $110 million this fiscal year but down from previous estimates of $300 million. That includes $124.3 million for the next fiscal year, while the remainder of funds ($108 million) will be available through a supplemental appropriation to fund Hope through the last half of this fiscal year.

But Criss said the current method of funding the Hope Scholarship, partly through supplemental appropriations and partly through the general revenue budget, is no longer sustainable given Hope’s ballooning costs, the growing costs of Medicaid, the proposed 3% pay raise for public workers and Morrisey’ request to cut personal income tax rates by 10%.

“In the governor’s bill, he wanted a year-and-a-half up front. That was $230 million. We’re not doing that,” Criss said. “When you do pay raises, and you do the increases in Medicaid funding and he wants these tax cuts – when you put them all together, they don’t work. His numbers don’t work.”

Speaking prior to the start of the House floor session, Finance Committee Minority Chairman John Williams, D-Monongalia, said he was disappointed the originating bill did not include income eligibility caps to ensure those who needed the Hope funds would have them versus families with higher incomes that could afford school choice options.

“I was more hopeful that the fix that they would come up with would have more of an impact than what’s being reported,” Williams said. “The fact that we’re just reducing the amount for everyone versus making it so that you can only get the benefit if you’re a middle class working family, I think that that’s really unfortunate.”

Williams also said the originating bill should include provisions to include a cost-of-living adjustment to allow the Hope Scholarship award amount to increase along with the rate of inflation.

“Ironically, I’m a fan of COLA in every single amount of money that the government pays out to any person,” Williams said. “If we said this amount is fair for this payment in 2022, then people should be able to have the same purchasing power years later. So, even though it goes against my general argument, I don’t like that the amount in the bill is static. I don’t think that that’s fair.”

Earlier this week, the Senate Finance Committee recommended its version of Morrisey’s budget bill. Instead of funding the bulk of the Hope Scholarship program through the general revenue fund, the Senate funds $100 million from supplemental appropriations of available general revenue, lottery funds and excess lottery funds, and $200 million through the general revenue surplus section of the budget bill to be paid out from available surplus tax collections at the end of the current fiscal year June 30.

State Treasurer Larry Pack, the chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, said in a statement Wednesday that he was disappointed in the actions of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Finance Committee’s originating bill.

“Both bodies have infused uncertainty into the program as we are about to welcome nearly 25,000 new students and families to partake,” Pack said. “These policy decisions will only produce negative effects for our Hope families, and we are urging lawmakers to reconsider.“

Actions within both bodies are especially troubling because we are seeing these changes less than two weeks out from universal expansion,” Pack continued. “We believe it is inappropriate, at this time, to push for such drastic deviations and welcome additional discussions down the road on the future of the program.”

