Formerly incarcerated people who are still subject to probation could potentially qualify for probation time reductions if Gov. Abigail Spanberger signs legislation that Virginia lawmakers sent to her desk.

House Bill 149 by Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick cleared the Senate Monday and its counterpart Senate Bill 136 by Sen. Christie New Craig, R- Chesapeake passed previously as well – both with strong bipartisan votes. Republicans led a bipartisan effort this year and last to reform probation in the state. Democrat Katrina Callsen, D-Charlottesville, previously spearheaded an effort.

Where the previous attempt was more prescriptive in criteria, this year’s proposal would allow for a case-by-case process for ex-offenders. Their probation officers would ultimately send a letter to courts to end their probation status, if they meet certain rehabilitative benchmarks.

Examples include maintaining stable housing and employment, getting health insurance, earning vocational certifications, or participation in mental health or substance abuse treatment programs as needed.

Reform Alliance, a national organization founded by rappers Jay Z, Meek Mill and others, has backed the bill. Virginia-based organizations have supported it as well, including Nolef Turns, The Humanization Project, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and Americans for Prosperity.

When backing the bill, Reform Alliance called it a “common sense” measure that can lighten caseloads for probation officers and increase the success of people getting their lives back on track.

Over the past two years, formerly incarcerated people told The Mercury that prolonged probation can hinder people from certain types of employment and make petitions for rights restorations less likely to be granted by governors.

“I did a crime. I broke the law, you know, this is what I’ve got to deal with,” Southwest Virginia resident Jared Rose said in 2024. “But somewhere along the line, there’s just so much red tape.”

Rose, a military veteran, had become addicted to opioids after healing from an injury. His addiction contributed to his incarceration.

As of 2026, he’s now off probation and working as a case manager for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Williams and New Craig’s pending law is “good news,” he said, for a majority of his clients.

Proponents of probation reform emphasize that it can help people keep or get the jobs they need and make them less likely to reoffend.

When discussing his bill last year, which led to a workgroup wherein lawmakers and advocates shared ideas on how to revamp the measure, Williams noted how other states have pursued similar measures. He saw it as a “recognition that the punitive approach has not worked.”

Having passed both the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, this means that Spanberger must seek amendments, sign as is, or veto the proposal.