Virginia’s measles count has jumped by more than 30 cases in recent weeks, with most of the infections centered in Central Virginia around Buckingham County. Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that there have been 77 cases this year, most involving unvaccinated people.

The bulk of the cases are babies and children younger than 12, aligning with how some parents were more likely to follow anti-vaccine trends that emerged in the earlier 2000s and have resurfaced more recently.

During a visit to Virginia Wednesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recommended measles vaccines as a key preventative measure — a relatively recent endorsement following years of national prominence in anti-vaccine movements.

About two decades ago, measles was considered eliminated in the U.S., but anti-vaccine rhetoric became more mainstream and misinformation about vaccines spread, leading to confusion and hesitancy among some people.

Kennedy’s comments to Virginia reporters this week follow an acknowledgement he made during Congressional testimony in late April. It marks a relatively new stance after he did not recommend vaccination during a measles outbreak in Texas last year and instead advised Americans to “do your own research.”

Despite the U.S. being among the countries that previously eradicated measles, Kennedy noted this week that new cases are “happening all over the world.”

“At (the Center for Disease Control and Prevention), we encourage people to get their measles vaccination,” he added. “That’s the best way to prevent yourself from getting measles.”

Piedmont Health District Director Maria Almond said in an email that local health officials continue recommending vaccinations. Her health district is responding to the region of the state where most measles cases are occurring.

Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Cameron Webb reiterated that people who remain unsure should speak with their doctors.

“If you’re still not sure about the MMR vaccine, you should talk to your trusted health care provider immediately,” Webb said. “They can answer all your questions and address any concerns you may have.”

About a month ago, Virginia’s measles cases were still in the two-dozen range as infections also climbed in other states. The increase prompted the CDC to issue summer travel guidance to encourage vaccinations and other preventive measures.

Almond said the outbreak in the Piedmont region “has “not yet overburdened the local healthcare systems.”

Hospitals and clinics are more likely to face strain during epidemics and pandemics.

In Virginia and across the country, health systems and health departments have also dealt with staff turnover and burnout. Virginia’s health department has spent years addressing internal challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to the CDC, one in five people infected by measles requires hospitalization for complications, including pneumonia and dehydration,” Almond said.