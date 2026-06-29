Photo by Gwen Sour | Mitchell Townsend, a Parkersburg resident, swings down a hammer at one of the games offered during the Freedom Festival this weekend.

By Gwen Sour

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Vienna — The Friends of Vienna’s Freedom Festival returned for its fifth year, bringing families to Spencer’s Landing for entertainment, carnival rides, animal shows, wrestling and other activities.

Friends of Vienna President Jack Mathers said the festival was inspired in part by an earlier festival and a request for a July Fourth celebration while the group was at Grand Central Mall.

“There actually used to be an old Freedom Festival in the city of Vienna,” Mathers said. “Not sure how many they did, if it was possibly two, maybe three.”

Mathers said the group later learned about the former festival and decided to build on the idea as a way to celebrate the country and give the community more family-friendly events.

“We really went to celebrate our country, I guess, and then everything, and what can we do for the community,” he said.

Organizers wanted to bring attractions to Vienna that residents may otherwise have to travel to see. Mathers said the group has previously heard skepticism about whether some events could be done locally, including hot air balloons and helicopter rides.

“We were told one time … ‘Oh, you can’t do that in Vienna,’” Mathers said. “Well, my board did. We’ve got a good board.”

Mathers said the festival gives residents a source of family activity in an area that does not have many large-scale events like it. One of his favorite parts this year, he said, was the animal show, which gave children the chance to see and learn about animals up close.

“We don’t have a zoo here,” Mathers said. “It’s cool that these kids are getting to see animals, and you get to hear them doing oohs and ahhs.”

He said the festival also gives families a chance to spend time together away from screens.

“I just love it,” he said.

Photo by Gwen Sour | Bryson Miller of Parkersburg grins at his mother as he rides on one of the many carnival attractions of the Freedom Festival at Spencer’s Landing Saturday.

Mathers said he saw a similar response during the Friends of Vienna’s Glow event, which included old-fashioned activities such as sack races.

“Kids are out here barefooted, running in the grass and having fun,” he said.

This year’s Freedom Festival also included a Patriot Parachute Team performance. Mathers said members of the team spent time talking with people at the festival before the performance. He said the team also brought a dog named Ronan, who was expected to take part in the first jump.

“They’re great guys,” Mathers said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Mathers said organizers already have talked with the team about possible additions for next year.

Another new feature this year was Red, White & Bruised Wrestling, which replaced the rodeo that had previously been part of the festival. Mathers said scheduling conflicts prevented organizers from bringing back the rodeo this year, so the board began looking at other options.

Mathers said Kaycee Chapman, board member Teresa Smith’s daughter, suggested wrestling.

“She loved wrestling, and we started checking around, finding out younger people loved wrestling,” Mathers said. “Why not just give it a try?”

Photo by Gwen Sour | From left Onyx and Tyler Wagster, Vienna residents, spin around a merry-go-round during the Freedom Festival Saturday afternoon.

Mathers said organizers did not know what kind of crowd to expect, but the event drew a strong response.

“It was the satisfaction of hearing people laughing and cheering and screaming and just having fun,” he said.

Mathers said that response is part of what the festival is meant to create for the community.

“It’s neat to bring some of the stuff here to have people going, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I would ever see this in Vienna,’” he said.

Read more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, here.

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