The U.S. House Committee on Education and Workforce on Wednesday invited Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence and others to hear how K-12 schools in Virginia and other states manage sensitive educational content, student safety and the extent of parental control in classrooms, key issues in current national debates.

The hearing follows recent federal investigations of the school system, including one triggered after a high schooler reportedly recorded peers in bathroom stalls. Another probe focused on the district allowing students to use facilities based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

Loudoun Schools also faced a parent-led lawsuit for allegedly retaliating against male students who opposed a student assigned as female at birth changing in the male locker room.

Spence stated LCPS, serving 80,000 students in Northern Virginia, is committed to legal compliance, partnering with parents, providing rigorous coursework, removing learning barriers and centering student needs.

He also pushed back against the “parents vs. schools” framing that has dominated education debates nationally over the past five years.

“Too often, the public narrative frames schools and parents as adversaries,” said Spence. “That’s not the reality I see in our community, and it’s not the reality I see in public education more broadly,” Spence said. “As I mentioned earlier in the statement, I’m a parent, and I believe it’s critical that schools respect and listen to our parents as we work alongside them to educate our students.”

Committee Chair U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Michigan, said some districts are prioritizing controversial gender policies over student safety and educational fundamentals, raising concerns about parental rights and student well-being.

He pointed to national cases, including two in Loudoun County, the first where a teenager entered a girls bathroom and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and the other over a teacher who was placed on leave after speaking out against what he called “radical gender ideology” in his personal capacity at a school board meeting.

“School districts seem to be losing sight of their core mission and that core mission is educating students,” Walberg said. “When school policies affect the safety, the privacy, and the well-being of children, Congress has a responsibility to ask questions.”

Spence, who joined LCPS in 2023 after these events, said state employees have a right to their “deeply held religious beliefs” but must also follow district policy. He added that LCPS does not discriminate, treats students according to the law and allows parent-requested rooming alternatives.

Spence has the full backing of his school board, which upholds inclusive policies, according to a letter cited by Ranking Member U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Newport News. The board recently reconfirmed Spence’s job after a five-hour meeting, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported.

Still, lawmakers questioned Spence on religious speech, parental curriculum access, room assignments, transgender rights, and the division’s handling of drug overdoses.

“LCPS isn’t perfect, no institution is, but the good ones will understand that and address concerns,” Spence responded. “We work hard to ensure that the education we provide meets the needs of our students and our families.”

Scott, the only Virginian on the committee, later argued Republicans are prioritizing “culture-war” issues over real student needs like affordability, gun violence, immigration enforcement, and learning loss.

He added the federal government must ensure inclusive, quality, and safe learning environments, but said this is difficult when the Trump administration undermines the Department of Education and Office for Civil Rights, shutters the Institute of Education Sciences, and fails to resolve civil rights complaints or protect students from discrimination.

“I’m disappointed the majority again ignores parents’ concerns, favoring divisive culture wars for political gain,” Scott said.

Spence’s testimony made him the most recent K-12 Virginia superintendent to speak before Congress.

In 2011, Robert P. Grimesey Jr., then the superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, spoke to federal lawmakers about how extensive federal regulations and reporting requirements affect teachers, administrators and students in elementary and secondary schools.

Wednesday’s hearing lasted for slightly over three hours. Other witnesses included: Maria Su, superintendent of San Francisco Unified School District; Macquline King, superintendent and CEO of Chicago Public Schools; and Johnathan Smith, managing director at the National Center for Youth Law.