Democrats suspended campaigns in the proposed districts after the justices declined to revive the struck-down referendum, but both parties still see opportunities under the current map.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to reject Virginia Democrats’ emergency appeal over congressional redistricting effectively ended any remaining effort to revive the state’s redistricting referendum, triggering a wave of Democratic campaign suspensions over the weekend and forcing both parties to quickly regroup ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Several Democrats who launched campaigns earlier this year in districts that would have existed under the proposed new map abruptly ended their bids after the court’s ruling left in place the congressional districts adopted in 2021.

Still, political analysts say Democrats believe Virginia remains competitive despite the collapse of a redistricting plan that could have significantly expanded the party’s congressional advantage.

Under the current map, Democrats are expected to heavily target the 1st District represented by U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, and the 2nd District represented by U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, where the Republican incumbents could face potential headwinds tied to President Donald Trump’s sinking approval ratings and widespread economic concerns.

“The base is riled up and feels frustrated, and that should encourage people to turn out,” David Richards, a political science professor at the University of Lynchburg, said of Democratic voters. “Secondly, Trump’s approval ratings are at a record low — most true independents are ready for a change.”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s denial came in a brief unsigned order issued Friday night, shortly after the court’s public information office distributed responses filed by Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and Democratic lawmakers. No justices publicly dissented.

“Today’s one-sentence denial from the Supreme Court of the United States is yet another profoundly troubling example of the continued national attack on voting rights and the rule of law,” Jones said in a sharply critical statement Friday evening.

The high court’s ruling ended a legal and political fight that began long before Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment in a rare April 21 referendum authorizing mid-decade congressional redistricting by a 3.3% margin out of a total of 3.1 million votes cast.

On May 8, however, the Supreme Court of Virginia struck down the referendum in a 4-3 vote, upholding a lower court’s ruling from the day after the special election that found lawmakers failed to comply with the state’s required public notice rules before placing the amendment on the ballot.

The state court ruling blocked the implementation of a proposed congressional map that would likely have shifted Virginia’s current 6-5 Democratic advantage into a map favoring Democrats in as many as 10 of the state’s 11 congressional districts.

Democratic campaigns collapse in proposed new districts

The court battle created weeks of uncertainty for congressional candidates, many of whom launched campaigns and raised money in districts that never lawfully existed.

Among the first prominent Democrats to effectively end their campaign over the weekend was former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe, who entered the race in March and led fundraising in the proposed 7th District with more than $1.1 million raised.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision, I am suspending my campaign for Congress with profound disappointment after Virginia voters showed up, spoke clearly, and had their rejection of Donald Trump’s redistricting scheme cast aside by disgraceful rulings from the Supreme Court of Virginia and the United States Supreme Court,” McAuliffe said in a statement.

“Donald Trump and his allies may have forced this outcome through compliant conservative courts, but they have not weakened the electorate. This November, Virginians will render their verdict,” she added.

Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, who launched his campaign in February and raised more than $642,000, also ended his bid in the same district.

“While I’m incredibly disappointed at tonight’s news, I can’t say I’m surprised,” Helmer said in a statement released Friday evening. “The MAGA playbook is straightforward: if you can’t win at the ballot box, pack the courts.”

Helmer said Democrats should continue pursuing court reforms and changes to the nation’s redistricting process.

Other prominent Democrats who suspended campaigns included Dels. Elizabeth Guzman of Prince William and Adele McClure of Arlington and state Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim of Fairfax. Each argued the courts had effectively nullified the will of Virginia voters who had approved the referendum.

All of those campaigns centered on the proposed 7th District in Northern Virginia, which became the state’s most crowded primary before the referendum was struck down.

The district, named the “lobster district” because of its unusual shape under the redrawn map, attracted 13 Democratic candidates. With the 2021 map remaining in place, U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Woodbridge, remains the incumbent there.

Republicans, meanwhile, quickly moved to solidify plans under the existing map.

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, announced Monday that he would seek reelection in the 6th District. Under the proposed map, Cline’s district would have become more competitive, fueling speculation he could challenge U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, in the safely Republican 9th District.

“Despite Democrats’ efforts to silence nearly half of the state and erase our community’s values through illegal gerrymandering, we are still here, and we are still standing strong for our shared common-sense, conservative priorities,” Cline said.

Democrats still see a path in Virginia

Despite losing the redistricting fight in the courts, Democrats still believe that Virginia could become a major battleground in the November midterms.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signaled last week that Democrats were already preparing to campaign under the current districts before the U.S. Supreme Court acted Friday evening.

Speaking after a bill-signing event in Fairfax County, Spanberger pointed to the state’s May 12 deadline for congressional map changes and said election officials were already preparing for voting under the districts adopted in 2021.

“What needs to happen is we need to focus on the task at hand, which is winning races in November,” Spanberger said, according to WTOP. “I believe, somewhat doggedly, that we will win two to four seats in the House of Representatives.”

She said she remained disappointed by the Virginia Supreme Court ruling but added that voters still understand “that their votes do matter” and “shouldn’t feel depleted or defeated” heading into the election cycle.

UL’s Richards said that both parties now face an unusually compressed campaign calendar, even after lawmakers earlier this year moved Virginia’s congressional primaries from June 16 to Aug. 4 to give candidates more time to campaign under the proposed districts.

Despite the referendum’s collapse, the revised election schedule remains in place.

Early in-person voting for the primaries begins June 18, and congressional candidates must file by May 26. Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Sept. 18.

“The biggest problem for both parties is that we are delayed with the start of the election cycle, however it is not that bad since the summer is normally quiet anyway,” Richards said. “The GOP should be in a good position since they’re coming off a pretty successful effort to turn out voters in the referendum.”

Still, he said Democrats enter the cycle with energized voters and a potentially favorable political climate.

“The key for the Democrats is, will GOP voters stay home because they are unhappy with the president?” Richards said. “I can’t see many crossing over to vote for a Democrat.”

He added that Democrats could still become competitive in districts such as the 5th, currently represented by U.S. Rep. John McGuire, R-Goochland, though Republican incumbents remain well-positioned in Virginia’s most conservative regions.

“In the 6th and 9th the GOP has little to worry about,” Richards said. “Cline and Griffith are relatively popular and the GOP base is strong.”

Other Democratic ideas never advanced

In the days after the Supreme Court of Virginia ruling, Democrats privately discussed other possible responses, though none advanced beyond early conversations.

One proposal would have lowered the mandatory retirement age for state Supreme Court justices from 74 to age 54, potentially forcing all seven members of the court off the bench and giving Democratic lawmakers the opportunity to appoint replacements who would view the case more favorably.

The idea, first reported by The New York Times, emerged during a private call involving U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Virginia Democrats as party leaders discussed potential responses to the ruling. UR’s Tobias said such a proposal would likely face major legal and political opposition while running up against Virginia’s compressed election timetable.

While the idea gained national attention after initial news reports, key Virginia lawmakers have downplayed the proposal. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, told Virginia Scope that the idea “did not pan out” and was never seriously pursued. And UL’s Richards dismissed the proposal outright.

“The plan is absurd,” Richards said, “and even if it wasn’t, there wouldn’t be enough time to do all those things and still hold an election in November.”

According to the same New York Times story, Democrats also privately discussed whether Virginia’s 2020 constitutional amendment creating the bipartisan Redistricting Commission could face retroactive legal challenges similar to those raised in last week’s ruling on the 2026 referendum.

Such a challenge could reopen questions surrounding the state’s current congressional map, though no such lawsuit has been filed.

Legal experts say this idea would face major hurdles, particularly because the amendment was approved nearly six years ago.

“That goes pretty far back in the past,” said Carl Tobias, a professor for constitutional law at the University of Richmond. “I doubt this would be a winning argument.”