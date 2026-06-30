Ruben Gallego, AZ’s first Latino senator, says there’s room to work with Trump on border security

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed a complaint against Sen. Ruben Gallego, writing in a letter it found no evidence the Arizona Democrat violated the chamber’s rules or federal law.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna filed a complaint to the six-member committee earlier this year, claiming the senator had violated campaign finance laws and engaged in what the letter described as “inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature.”

Gallego wrote in a social media post Monday the “dismissal by the Ethics Committee reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies.”

“I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that’s making life harder for families,” Gallego added.

Luna wrote in a social media post in response to Gallego’s post that she doesn’t believe the complaints are “conspiracy theories.”

“The good news about DC is everyone talks, and eventually the reporters come forward with your texts,” she wrote. “Do yourself a favor and keep raising for your legal defense fund. Once a creep always a creep, and you’re gonna need it.”

The Ethics Committee wrote in the letter dated June 26 that it “retains the authority to revisit this matter should additional facts become known to the Committee.”

Ethics Committee Chairman James Lankford, R-Okla., ranking member Chris Coons, D-Del., Idaho Republican Sen. James Risch, Hawaii Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer and New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, signed the letter.

Luna made the allegations against Gallego in April just after California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

She wrote in a social media post addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune on April 15 that it “seems like the Senate has its own trash to take out. @LeaderJohnThune You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it’s very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief.”