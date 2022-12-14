GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bidwell River Valley, Ohio 41, Point Pleasant 19
East Hardy 66, Pocahontas County 21
Graham, Va. 51, Mount View 27
Greenbrier East 41, Princeton 26
Keyser 50, Moorefield 28
Meadow Bridge 44, Richwood 34
Mingo Central 55, Chapmanville 49
Mountain Ridge, Md. 52, Frankfort 25
Nitro 64, Poca 4
Parkersburg South 81, University 77
Sissonville 67, Herbert Hoover 59, OT
Spring Mills 84, Woodbridge, Va. 37
Tolsia 63, Hurley, Va. 23
Tucker County 69, Petersburg 43
Webster County 81, South Harrison 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
